2 players whose minutes will be cut when the Rockets trim their playoff rotation

The Houston Rockets are on pace for an appearance in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. During their current seven-game winning streak, they recently climbed back into a tie for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Finally, after years of rebuilding, the Rockets are beginning to see some results.

Playoff basketball demands tighter rotations, increased accountability, and precise role definition. In an increasingly tight Western Conference, it’s critical for the Rockets to maximize every possession by prioritizing rotations that truly win games. That means some tough decisions are coming. Some guys will undoubtedly see a decline in their minutes in the postseason.

Steven Adams

Steven Adams brings a veteran presence to this young Rockets team. His reputation for setting hard screens and being a glue guy is well-known. But in the playoffs, sentimentality doesn’t win games, results do. And lately, Adams hasn’t delivered enough on that front to justify major minutes. Plus, Adams is one of the oldest players on the team at age 31 with his best years far behind.

Adams’ mobility isn’t nearly the same and it’s become a liability. His ability to guard the perimeter has been exposed in a league where almost every team runs five-out lineups at some point. He’s no longer the defender he was in his prime and it’s hard for Adams to keep up with young guns like Alperen Şengün or Jabari Smith Jr., who are proving more versatile in their defensively. Offensively, Adams barely touches the ball away from the charity stripe and his free-throw percentage is absolutely abysmal at 42.3 percent this season.

In postseason basketball, every possession matters. When Adams is on the court this team tends to play slower. His lack of spacing clogs driving lanes for players like Jalen Green and Amen Thompson, who can get to the rim with ease. Şengün’s ability to be a secondary playmaker and distribute as well as score makes him the go-to player in critical moments, while Tari Eason can offer a better mixture of defensive versatility and spacing.

Reed Sheppard

Reed Sheppard hasn’t been a bad player by any stretch, but the playoffs amplify weaknesses. And in Sheppard’s case, those weaknesses have been tough to miss. As a guard coming off the bench, he’s had moments where his energy has sparked the team, but Sheppard has also been inconsistent in his rookie campaign.

Offensively, Sheppard’s shooting splits have regressed. He’s connecting on just 27.9 percent from behind the arc this season, which doesn't cut it in the playoffs. His defense? Let’s just say it’s been hit or miss. Sheppard often finds himself targeted in switches, and his lack of lateral quickness has made him a weak link in the Rockets’ perimeter defense.

Players like Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet, and Thompson are all ahead of Sheppard in the pecking order and are capable of defending the perimeter with fewer defensive liabilities. If Sheppard isn’t hitting shots, there’s no reason to keep him on the floor over a more well-rounded player like Cam Whitmore who offers more defensively and can also provide a spark offensively simultaneously. Sheppard has the potential, but the postseason is not the time for developmental minutes. Houston needs to ride with the guys who can make an impact right now.

A balanced rotation of the best players

Playoff minutes are for stars. Jalen Green has evolved into the Rockets' offensive engine, averaging over 21 points per game this season. Thompson has emerged as a two-way force, and Alperen Şengün's ability to act as a hub for the offense unlocks another layer for this squad. Why gamble with taking touches away from these players to accommodate role players who may or may not deliver?

Plus, the Rockets signed guys like Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet for moments like this. Brooks’ toughness on defense and VanVleet’s steady hand running the offense are tailor-made for playoff basketball. The best way to maximize their contributions is by trimming the fat in the rotation.

Ime Udoka must tailor his rotation to the demands of the postseason. That means prioritizing players who excel under pressure and moving away from those who aren’t ready. Emerging stars like Tari Eason can thrive in expanded roles, while veteran leaders like Dillon Brooks can be relied upon for big defensive assignments.

It isn’t about punishing Adams or Sheppard; it’s about identifying who gives the Rockets the best chance to win. As they prepare for the postseason, Houston must focus on elevating their key contributors while cutting back on players who don’t move the needle.