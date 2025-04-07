2 reasons the Packers should trade for Tyreek Hill, 3 reasons they shouldn't

Many fans of the Green Bay Packers believe their offense is one wide receiver short of being unstoppable in 2025. Tyreek Hill is a wide receiver who looks to be angling for a trade that would take him out of Miami. It's only natural that the two stories become linked.

There is no concrete reporting that the Packers and Dolphins have engaged in any trade talks at the moment. Hill taking his talents from South Beach to Green Bay is still an interesting thought exercise. His fit with Jordan Love would be fascinating. Hill has a strong history of high-level production when he's properly engaged.

Trading for Hill would be a fascinating transaction for the Packers for a variety of reasons. Here are two reasons why GM Brian Gutekunst should pull the trigger and three why he should avoid the veteran wideout like the pleague.

No. 1 reason Packers should trade for Tyreek Hill: He can gave Love a bona fide deep threat

At his best, Hill is a dynamic wideout who can stretch opposing secondaries with elite foot speed. Love is a quarterback who enjoys taking deep shots down the field. It's not difficult to envision a scenario where the two establish a very productive duo in Green Bay's offensive system.

Acquiring Hill could give the Packers an ideal replacement for Christian Watson. He could run a variety of deep patterns on one side of the formation while Romeo Doubs could work intermediate routes at the other outside spot. The verticality if Hill's route tree would also open up room for Jayden Reed to torment opponents in the slot.

Hill does no possess the ideal size to thrive on the outside but that hasn't stopped him from being effective during his pro career. He fits the Packers system well which should strengthen the team's interest in his services.

No. 2 reason Packers should trade for Tyreek Hill: He would free up their draft strategy

As it stands, the Packers should feel some pressure to add a weapon for Jordan Love in the 2025 NFL Draft. Making a trade for Hill would alleviate any pressure Gutekunst's front office might feel on that front.

That would free Green Bay to focus on positions of more profound need in the early rounds. The team needs to find a replacement for Jaire Alexander at cornerback. The defense also needs to take another swing at finding a quality edge rusher to play opposite Rashan Gary.

Trading for Hill would cost the Packers some measure of draft capital but it would take the wide receiver position off of the team's early round shopping list. That is a big hidden benefit of trading for the veteran pass catcher.

No. 1 reason Packers should not trade for Tyreek Hill: He's too old

Trading for a 31-year-old wide receiver is never a long-term solution for an NFL franchise. Trading for a 31-year-old wide receiver who depends heavily on his foot speed for success is an even riskier proposition.

Hill is a massive candidate for age-related regression. There's a possibility that his mediocre 2024 campaign is just a sign that his days as anything more than a backup are numbered. The Packers have to understand he's not the player he was back in his prime. Expecting him to be anything more than a decent starter in 2025 is more of a hope than a plan.

No. 2 reason Packers should not trade for Tyreek Hill: He's massively overpaid

Hill has a cap hit of just under $28 million this season. That number jumps to an astronomical total of just under $52 million next season. The chances of him being worth anywhere near either of those totals are remote.

The Packers might need to restructure and extend Hill if they want to keep him in the fold beyond this year. His price tag is going to scare off a number of potential suitors. The Packers can use that to drive down their trade offer to the Dolphins. They could also decide he's far too expensive to fit into their currently salary structure.

No. 3 reason Packers should not trade for Tyreek Hill: He might upset team chemistry

The Packers offense is built on egalitarian concepts. They like to run the ball frequently and spread things around in the pass game. Neither of those things fits well into Hill's mindest as a receiver.

He's very much a throwback as a prototypical "diva" wide receiver in the NFL. That might not sit well with Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff. It's one thing to put up with that kind of attitude from a superstar. It's quite another to accept it from an aging veteran.

Culture is king in Green Bay and that's arguably the biggest reason why they shouldn't pursue a trade for Hill. He may not be a bad guy, but his me-first attitude is not a good fit with the Packers.