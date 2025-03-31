2 silver linings for the Cubs after costly bullpen implosion

Even though the Chicago Cubs walked away with a respectful series tie in Arizona, the team was on the verge of a big series win, up 6-2 in the 8th inning before the bullpen allowed the Diamondbacks to rally for eight unanswered runs in the bottom half of the frame. As morally defeating as the loss was, silver linings caught my eye in the series. Let's start with Pete Crow-Armstrong and his elite defense that flew under the radar.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the Discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

1. PCA in a menace defensively

Amid the wind being taken out of the Cubbies' sails, let's not forget that 23-year-old Pete Crow-Armstrong showcased that he is one of the most elite defenders in baseball. Twice, he gunned down a would-be advancing runner, the first with a gem from deep right-center on the money to the third baseman.

Pete Crow-Armstrong with a CANNON 💪 pic.twitter.com/7jo7VRPI1c — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2025

That's as perfect of a throw as you can make on the fly to rob a tagging runner of advancing. In the last game of the series, pitcher Ryne Nelson had to take an at-bat and drive in a run with a single. Overshadowed in that event due to the hitter being a pitcher was that Crow-Armstrong gunned down Eugenio Suarez at the plate.

Given the context of how the inning was going, the play on the Cubs' side was overlooked, but it was still a defensive run saved. We always knew PCA was a beat defensively, but his proving it both on the basepaths, and more so defensively, is one thing to be happy about. He has defense, arm strength, and speed on lockdown. He may not be a prolific power hitter, but you're looking at a Perennial All-Star if he can hit for a bit more average and draw walks.

2. Kyle Tucker coming as advertised

I wrote about Kyle Tucker and his turning the corner yesterday, and he followed up my shout-out with a booming three-run 8th inning home run that gave the Cubs the lead at the time. Tucker is getting his timing down perfectly. He has made good contact all year, and now the results are showing. This was a monster shot in the clutch that proved that he is exactly the guy the Cubs need in their lineup long term:

Although the bullpen implosion was a disappointing way to fall short of a series win, it's important to remember that the Cubs' offense is clicking. They plated just over five runs per game on the road against a playoff contender consisting of an elite pitching staff, and if they can do that, they should be able to pick up steam if the bullpen issues are addressed. We're only six games into the season, and it's too early to panic.