2 USC Players who need to step up with JuJu Watkins out for the season

Monday night, the basketball world gasped for air as JuJu Watkins went down in agony after a fast break attempt against Mississippi State. Shortly after, the news broke that the generational talent would be out for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL presenting a big challenge for USC, who will take on Kansas State next in the NCAA Tournament.

USC losing Watkins is a major blow to the team's chances of winning the tournament — they entered March with a +500 chance of winning it all and now they have a +2500 chance of winning according to Yahoo Sports Nick Bromberg.

Despite the odds, anything can happen in March Madness. But the Trojans will need to continue to focus on one game at a time. However, it will take a massive team effort and players will need to step up.

Without Watkins in the lineup, the team will need to play through KiKi Iriafen, who has been dominant this season averaging 18.6 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. Needless to say, two other players will need to step up for USC to have a chance to win.

Rayah Marshall

Rayah Marshall will need to elevate her play as the tournament continues to give the Trojans a chance to cut down the nets. She gives this team size and a three-level scorer who can cause mismatches for opponents.

In addition to her offensive ability, she hangs her hat on the defensive end and is the team's defensive anchor. She alters opposing teams' shots with her shot-blocking ability and her footwork allows her to cover so much space when rotating on defense.

The 6-foot-4 center can impact the game in the pick-and-roll game with her ability to space the floor from downtown. She is averaging 7.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 48 percent from the floor.

Marshall will be able to slow the game down in the halfcourt, and she can leak out on the fast break and finish at the rim with her soft touch. When defenses deny the passing lane she reposts or she will slip to the basket which will help keep floor spacing.

Guards will be able to call for a high pick to create shooting space, or they will be able to dump it into the post to the USC senior.

Iriafen will most likely be double-teamed for the rest of USC's tenure in the tournament, and Marshall will be able to keep defenses honest because of how she moves without the ball. The two will be able to co-exist on the floor with the traditional guard play on the roster.

Avery Howell

The Trojans will need Avery Howell to step up as the tournament continues to unfold. She has been a spark plug for this team as of late, with her ability to impact the game in different capacities.

Howell will receive more playing time in the absence of Watkins and she is arguably the team's best 3-point shooter. She will help the team with floor spacing, she is shooting 38.5 percent from downtown this postseason (two games).

The 6-foot freshman may be able to shoot lights out from deep, but she isn't afraid to put her head down and attack the lane. Right now, she is averaging 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.3 percent from three.

Howell moves without the basketball and is always ready to catch and shoot, whether it's in the halfcourt or on the break. Her size will cause mismatches as she can shoot over smaller defenders and get her shot off quickly.

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb will most likely rely on the pick-and-roll due to her team's size and ability to play inside out. On the flip side, the Idaho native doesn't need to have the ball in her hands at all times to help her team.

Howell plays the passing lanes actively and provides help defense in the right situations. She crashes the glass on both ends of the floor and doesn't hesitate to set screens to free her teammates up.,

The odds are against Trojans, but they are favored to win against Kansas State at 72.4 percent. March Madness is the time for teams to defy the odds and shock the world.

USC will take on the Wildcats on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.