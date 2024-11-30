2 Warriors who need more playing time, 2 who need less
By Luke Norris
While the Golden State Warriors still own one of the best records in the NBA at 12-6, they're going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment, as they've dropped their last three games.
This three-game losing streak shouldn't be a thing, of course, as the Dubs blew a 17-point lead to the San Antonio Spurs last Saturday in a 104-94 loss and then relinquished an 18-point advantage in a 128-120 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets two nights later.
Now, we're not saying that those losses were the result of Kerr's decision-making when it comes to distributing minutes, although we will pinpoint an issue we noticed in the loss to Brooklyn in just a moment.
From an overall standpoint, Kerr has done a solid job in that regard. With such a deep roster, arguably the deepest he's ever had, he's got a lot of tough decisions to make when it comes to divvying up minutes.
But enough games have been played now for him to realize what he does or doesn't have in certain individuals, and we're thinking that a couple of tweaks here and there couldn't hurt.
More minutes: Steph Curry
Hear us out on this one.
Now 36 years of age and in his 16th season, it's not overly surprising that Steph Curry is playing fewer minutes than he ever has in his career.
Kerr has stated that he typically has his superstar penciled in for roughly 32 minutes per game. At this point, however, Curry is averaging just 29.7. And while two-plus minutes might not sound like much, it does make a difference.
Take, for instance, what happened against the Nets.
When Curry exited the game with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter, the Warriors were up nine. But when he returned with 7:29 to go in the fourth, Golden State was down four, as the Nets had gone on a 24-11 run.
The Dubs didn't fall behind solely because Curry was on the bench, but it certainly didn't help matters. Even just a couple of extra minutes for No. 30 could've made a difference here. But that one game isn't the only reason Curry needs a little more time on the floor.
Less minutes: Brandin Podziemski
Another reason Curry should see a few more minutes is that Brandin Podziemski, who's had to play more point guard with the season-ending injury to De'Anthony Melton, just hasn't found his rhythm yet this season.
In 23.6 minutes per game, the second-year guard is averaging just 7.5 points per game and is shooting only 37.0 percent from the floor, the worst clip on the roster, and just 19.7 percent from the three-point line, the third-worst percentage on the team. Only Gary Payton II (18.8 percent) and Trayce Jackson-Davis, who missed his lone attempt from distance, have been worse.
Podziemski has tons of talent and does bring some solid energy off the bench. But for right now, Kerr might be best suited to give a few of his minutes to Curry.
Less minutes: Kyle Anderson
Like Podziemski, Kyle Anderson hasn't gotten into the flow of things offensively just yet.
In 15.5 minutes per game, the 11th-year veteran is shooting just 39.7 percent from the floor and only 27.3 percent from beyond the arc. Both represent the worst clips since his rookie year with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014-15.
To be fair, Anderson isn't out there for his offense, and he does provide some solid defense for Kerr off the bench. Until he improves offensively, though, Anderson could lose some minutes to our next entry.
More minutes: Moses Moody
The beauty of Moses Moody is that he can play several positions.
And with Anderson struggling offensively, it might not be a bad move for Kerr to use him at small forward a little more often, especially since he's got solid options at shooting guard with Lindy Waters III starting and Buddy Hield having a fantastic season in a reserve role.
Moody, who led the Warriors in scoring during the preseason, is currently averaging 16.7 minutes per game and is putting up 8.2 points per contest on 44.7 percent shooting.
At 22 years of age, Moody is nearly a decade younger than the 31-year-old Anderson and brings just a bit more energy to the floor, which could be beneficial when Golden State gets a little stagnant.