These 2 WNBA teams are peaking at exactly the right time

This time last year, the Atlanta Dream just barely snuck their way into the playoffs, only to get swept in the first round, and the Golden State Valkyries had just been announced as an expansion team. This year is an entirely different story.

The Atlanta Dream are currently sitting at No. 2 in the WNBA standings, with their playoff ticket officially stamped. They had an up-and-down start to their 2025 campaign, not really being able to produce a consistent winning streak — until recently. Over their last 10 games, they have gone 7-3, winning six of those seven games by double-digits. In early August, they went on a six-game winning streak, which boosted them in the standings and left fans optimistic, rightfully so.

The Minnesota Lynx appear to be the team to beat in the playoffs this year. The Dream have handed them a loss in their last two meetings. This Dream squad has some serious weapons — like Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Brionna Jones. Gray is leading the team, averaging 18.6 points per game, while Howard leads the team with an average of 4.6 assists per game, and finally, Jones leads the team in rebounds with an average of 7.4 per game. They also have a bit of a secret weapon in Naz Hillmon, who is a lot of people's pick for Sixth Player of the Year.

Hillmon is averaging 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. In the Dream's latest win against the Los Angeles Sparks, Hillmon recorded 15 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. This team has truly peaked at just the right time, and I'd hate to be the team to face them in the playoffs.

The Valkyries could play spoiler in the WNBA playoffs

Speaking of dangerous playoff teams, I think the Golden State Valkyries could be a real threat. They have also stepped up their performance over their last 10 matchups — going 7-3. They have recently seen a boost in their ranking, as well. They are currently sitting at No. 6, but have not clinched their spot in the playoffs yet. Their remaining schedule included two games against the No. 1 Minnesota Lynx and a match-up against the Seattle Storm — who are definitely eyeing the Valks' playoff position.

But if the Valkyries keep playing as they have been, we should be seeing them in the postseason. They have one of the most spread-out rosters in the W - and this has become more apparent during their current four-game win streak. Four of their available players are currently averaging double-digit points per game. The Valks have a strong bench as well, made up of players like Kate Martin and Monique Billings. Martin is averaging 6.6 points per game, while Billings is averaging 7.4 with a field-goal percentage of 47.7.

Not to mention, they are doing all of this without one of their stars, Tiffany Hayes. Hayes averages 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. She has been unavailable for their last four matchups due to a knee injury and is not expected to be back for another week or so. Hayes' return will only make this team more dangerous.

The remainder of the season, including the playoffs, should be entertaining for these two teams. They have both stepped things up recently and have proven themselves to be top competitors.