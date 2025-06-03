A 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday softens the blow of an otherwise disastrous weekend for the reigning American League champs. This New York Yankees team clearly has the talent necessary to contend in a wide-open AL, but Juan Soto's departure — compounded by Gerrit Cole's Tommy John surgery — has exposed a few noteworthy holes in the depth chart.

Brian Cashman and the front office were aggressive in search of upgrades this past offseason. Some of those big swings connected more than others. Paul Goldschmidt has been a revelation in his age-37 season, while Cody Bellinger looks like a shell of himself in a new uniform.

So, what do the Yankees still need? Primarily rotation depth, as Luis Gil and Marcus Stroman remain on the IL alongside Cole. Neither is a sure thing to contribute at a high level upon their return. The Yankees also need help in the infield, although another dependable bat of any kind would help big time. Aaron Judge is going to win MVP (again), but the lineup around him is rather hit or miss. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Giancarlo Stanton's extended absences have been a real obstacle.

Looking toward the pipeline, here are a few prospects in the Yankees' minor-league system that could be in the Bronx within a few months.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Yankees can turn to Cam Schlittler for help on the mound

Cam Schlittler is blazing through Double-A ball right now, with a 2.38 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 10 appearances (nine starts) in Somerset. He needs to join the 40-man roster by winter, as ESPN's Kiley McDaniel lays out, so a September call-up is certainly in the cards.

He's the No. 6 Yankees prospect at ESPN and the No. 2 pitcher in the program. At 24 years old, it's time to fast-track his MLB debut. He will need to spend a month or two in Triple-A to fine tune his approach and adjust to a higher level of competition, but the Yankees need bullets in the rotation. The tall righty has a chance to emerge as a consistent long-term option toward the back of the rotation, which could prove useful in the playoffs — whether he's starting games or controlling high-leverage innings out of the pen by that point.

New York has a Cy Young candidate in Max Fried and a resurgent Carlos Rodón to lead the charge, but the depth falls off quickly from there. Will Warren just had his socks knocked off by the Dodgers lineup and the Yankees' postseason dreams will fade quickly if this rotation can only stretch two-deep in the playoffs before it becomes erratic. It's about time to see if Sclittler can handle MLB pressure.

Spencer Jones' long-awaited debut could elevate the Yankees lineup

Spencer Jones, 24, has been a highlight of the Yankees farm system for ages. He's still in Double-A, but his MLB debut is on the horizon. He, too, needs to join the 40-man roster soon and he has been electric in Somerset, raking his way to a .932 OPS and nine home runs in 29 games this season. He is the No. 2 prospect in New York's system.

Once he gets a brief run in Triple-A, it feels like a matter of time until Jones, once touted as untouchable in Juan Soto talks, is on the Yankees roster. Outfield depth isn't really a concern for New York with Jasson Domínguez, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge helming the depth chart, but Jones is too good to hold back for long.

New York doesn't really need a left-handed platoon, so the options are limited, but Jones can render an impact, even if he's stuck in a backup role out of the gate. Bellinger's struggles mean he probably won't stick around beyond this season. Now is the time for New York to test the waters with Jones to see if he can take over a full-time gig in 2026. If he looks the part, the long wait and the unconventional developmental track will all be worth it.