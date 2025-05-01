20 affordable free agents the Hawks could actually land this offseason

Free agency won't begin until July, but the Atlanta Hawks have appealing flexibility ahead of the summer of 2025. Some of that includes the potential for trades, including a large trade exception created by the Dejounte Murray trade to New Orleans, but Atlanta also has the ability to add free agents from outside the organization.

The Hawks have approximately $142 million committed in guaranteed salary and, while that is below the salary cap line, the most practical way for Atlanta to add a significant player in free agency is through the mid-level exception. The mid-level is projected to be $14.1 million in 2025-26 which, of course, is a significant salary slot.

Notably, this does not preclude the Hawks from shedding additional salary via trade in order to create functional cap space. At the same time, that is harder to project, and there are plenty of attainable free agents through the use of the MLE, the minimum exception, and other mediums.

Below is a broad list of 20 free agents that could have appeal for the Hawks without costing more than Atlanta can functionally afford under NBA cap and tax rules. The list comes in alphabetical order and covers a range of skill sets and salary projections.

Steven Adams

Adams is a top-tier backup center who is younger than you think. He's been in the league forever, but Adams is just 31. He's also an elite rebounder, a strong defender, and doesn't need the ball to be effective.

Santi Aldama

Aldama is something of a "tweener" in that he is listed at 6-foot-11 but certainly isn't able to anchor as a center. On the other side, he's a very skilled offensive player (12.5 points per game, 37 percent 3-point shooting this season), and Aldama has very good size at the 4.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The 26-year-old has found new life in Minnesota over the last two seasons, appearing in all 164 (!) games and providing rock-solid two-way play. Alexander-Walker has improved greatly as a perimeter shooter, and he can give you some ball-handling and strong defense. He also doesn't fit a glaring need for Atlanta, particularly on a team with Dyson Daniels, and might find more money elsewhere.

Dalano Banton

There aren't many 6-foot-9 point guards in the NBA, but Banton is one of them. He is a very limited scorer, as headlined by a 46.1 percent career mark in effective field goal percentage. With that said, Banton can defend at a strong level, handle the ball, and provide versatility with his size.

Malcolm Brogdon

At age 32, Brogdon isn't the same player that he used to be, but he can still play. He averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists per game in limited action with the Wizards, and Brogdon has local ties to Atlanta. The Hawks could be in the market for a steady backup guard option, and Brogdon checks that box if needed.

Bruce Brown

Brown parlayed a steallar 2022-23 season in Denver into a massive two-way deal that just ended. There is a salary correction coming for him, but Brown can defend, handle the ball, rebound, and provide some value as a small-ball option in certain groups. He is also a limited shooter, which could cap Atlanta's interest.

Dorian Finney-Smith

Finney-Smith has been a vital piece for the Lakers, and he might simply return to Los Angeles. He's on the list because every team, including Atlanta, could use a 3-and-D player with his skill set and experience level.

Ty Jerome

Jerome had an absolutely awesome 2024-25 season in Cleveland, averaging 12.5 points per game in a bench role with 52/44/87 shooting. His offensive contributions would be quite additive in Atlanta. The question would be how he could slot in defensively and whether the Cavs will let him get out the door.

Tre Jones

As noted above with Brogdon, the Hawks need another guard, even if they still believe in Kobe Bufkin. Tre Jones can be that. He's 25 with starting experience, the ability to defend at a passable level, and plenty of offensive skill.

Tyus Jones

Like his brother, Tre, Tyus Jones would fill a role if the Hawks tabbed him. It didn't go super well in Phoenix, but Tyus wasn't the problem. He shot 41 percent from 3-point range and averaged five times as many assists as turnovers. He's rock-solid.

Luke Kornet

Kornet isn't perfect, but he's a 7'2 big that is a proven backup center. He shot 67 percent from the field this season in Boston, can protect the rim, and won't be terribly expensive if the Hawks want to go that route.

Jake LaRavia

The Grizzlies declined LaRavia's fourth-year team option prior to the 2024-25 season, but he played well enough that the team's GM publicly declared that was a mistake. What it means is that he'll hit free agency as a 23-year-old forward who can dribble, pass, shoot, and defend enough. He's intriguing.

Caris LeVert

The only internal option on this list is LeVert. Clint Capela and Larry Nance could also be included, but LeVert is at a different tier of potential impact at this stage. He played quite well in Atlanta after arriving in the De'Andre Hunter trade, and LeVert will have a strong market outside of the Hawks as a veteran perimeter player who can create shots and defend well enough.

Brook Lopez

Lopez may not have been on this list a few weeks ago, but the potential for implosion in Milwaukee makes him theoretically available. He's on the older side, but Lopez can shoot threes and defend the rim. If the Hawks want to go a little bigger with their second center option, he'd be right there.

De'Anthony Melton

Melton is coming off a torn ACL that forced him to miss most of the season, but he's always been a personal favorite. He can really, really defend and Melton is a 38 percent 3-point shooter over the last five years combined.

Monte Morris

If the Hawks want to give Kobe Bufkin another prominent chance at the backup point guard role, acquiring Morris might be a strong middle ground. The veteran doesn't (ever) make mistakes, and he can play 12-18 minutes per game as a caretaker behind Trae Young. He also isn't so good that you have to play him, which might strike the right balance to keep Bufkin in the mix... if that's the goal.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Not a lot went well in Philadelphia this season, but Oubre wasn't the problem. He can be spacey on defense, but he's averaged more than 15 points per game in six straight NBA seasons. His skill set isn't a perfect fit, but if the price is right, it's not crazy.

Day'Ron Sharpe

Sharpe is on track to be a restricted free agent, but he's an interesting bet as a backup center. In his age-23 season, Sharpe averaged 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game with solid efficiency, intriguing passing, and enough overall juice. He isn't the sexiest option, but he's a real backup center in the NBA.

Jae'Sean Tate

The Rockets have a million forwards, and Tate could be the odd man out as he hits free agency. He dosen't help Atlanta's spacing needs, but Tate really, really defends and he can function at both forward spots.

Gary Trent Jr.

Trent Jr.'s defense never quite got to where people hoped, but he's a very useful player. He is a career 39.1 percent 3-point shooter on volume, he can hold up enough on the defensive end to not kill you, and Trent Jr. has the capability of scoring in bunches. The Hawks need shooting and he could provide it.