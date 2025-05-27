These 20 NHL stars could be packing their bags this offseason

Right now, the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, and Edmonton Oilers are still fighting for the Stanley Cup. That means 28 other teams are looking ahead. They are studying their draft prospects, discussing their options to re-sign free agents, and taking a look at who might be available on other teams. The smart GMs are already discussing trade options with other GMs.

There are some blockbuster free agents available this offseason, highlighted by Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner. He might make a record-breaking contract worth upwards of $13 million per season. Other massive free agents include John Tavares, Nikolaj Ehlers, Sam Bennett, and Brock Boeser. These are great players, but there are even better players who could get traded.

So many teams are looking to make a jump, which means there could be some stars moving, some additions by subtraction, and many teams looking for upgrades. There's drama that could force a player to move, some teams who have just not clicked with a great draft pick, and some restricted free agents who could be looking for a contract that's too much for their current team's liking. However, it all starts with a team that absolutely doesn't want to trade their star, but they might not have a choice.

1. Quinn Hughes

Current Team: Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks were the most dramatic team in sports this season. It might seem improbable, but there really is no competition. There was a very public feud between the team's two offensive stars, which led to J.T. Miller getting traded. Still, as long as this team has Quinn Hughes, they have a chance.

One problem, their President Jim Rutherford has a talking problem. He said at his end-of-season press conference that Hughes might want to play with his brothers. Jack and Luke Hughes both play in New Jersey. Rutherford did say he could try to acquire the Devils' stars, but that seemed like desperation at best.

The former Norris Trophy winner still has two more years left on his deal. The Canucks don't have to trade him this offseason, but they would undoubtedly get the best return if they did it now. Two full years of Quinn Hughes could be the difference of missing the playoffs and winning a Stanley Cup. On the right team, he is that impactful.

Most would assume the Devils are the only real trade option, but that's not the case. Other teams would absolutely love to have him, even if it's just for two years. There will be a trade market, and multiple teams could be involved.

Possible Trade Targets: New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings

2. Dylan Larkin

Current Team: Detroit Red Wings

This one is relatively new. Dylan Larkin is signed long term in Detroit, and he’s their leader in the clubhouse. He’s the Red Wings star, and the team is desperate to make the playoffs next season. Trading Larkin seems not only counterintuitive, but it would appear to be downright crazy.

Larkin has four straight seasons with 30+ goals. He is a superstar at the highest value, and a team can win with him on their top line. At least, we think they can. He has the skill set, but the Red Wings haven’t been winning. Despite Larkin’s best, the Wings have fallen short for nine seasons in a row. This once great franchise has been trying to get back to the glory days, but they seem no closer today than they were five years ago.

But that’s not why Larkin could be on the trade block. It was a simple comment in his locker cleanout press availability that has everyone wondering if there’s trouble in paradise. Larkin expressed consternation at the front office for their lack of activity at the NHL Trade Deadline. He wanted them to make a bigger move to get them into playoff contention. Meanwhile, GM Steve Yzerman would respond and defend his moves at the deadline.

The fact that this played out in the media can often be the first sign of trouble. Larkin is signed through 2031. It’s much easier to work this out than find a trade that works, but it doesn’t mean the Red Wings don’t get an offer they can’t refuse. Of course, Larkin would have to waive his no-trade clause to make it happen.

Possible Trade Targets: Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild

3. JJ Peterka

Current Team: Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are in a bad way. Like the Detroit Red Wings, they haven’t made the playoffs in a long time. Unlike the Wings, the Sabres' playoff drought stretches to 14 seasons, breaking an NHL record for the longest stretch without a postseason berth. And despite multiple first-overall picks in that time, they seem no closer to the playoffs than many other Eastern Conference teams.

The Sabres are keeping GM Kevyn Adams and head coach Lindy Ruff. So, to get closer to contention, the players are where the changes are going to come. It sounds like a bad idea to trade the young contributors on this team, but the Sabres biggest decision this offseason is what to do with J.J. Peterka.

The front office says they want to keep Peterka, but he is a restricted free agent. Teams can send him an offer sheet, and the Sabres then might be in a strange position. If the players wants to leave and sign the offer sheet, would the Sabres rather take the compensation over forcing a player to stay?



And wouldn’t it just make sense to take control of the situation and trade him to the highest bidder? That would get the Sabres a haul in return. They could get prospects or even NHL players for Peterka.

Possible Trade Targets: New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks

4. Trevor Zegras

Current Team: Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are a team to watch this offseason. GM Pat Verbeek declared that he wants this team to make the playoffs next season. They made some moves already this season, and they performed much better than anyone expected. They finished the season with 80 points. Most expected them to be in the conversation for the number-one overall pick, so this was a surprise.

However, they didn’t feel like a playoff team at any point in the season. General progression from their young players won’t be enough to make a run to the playoffs. They need more from their roster, and the one player who needs to step up is Trevor Zegras.

Zegras was once considered one of the next big things in the NHL. Now, most are wondering what went wrong. After back-to-back 60-point seasons, Zegras had 15 points in an injury-riddled season a year ago, and he returned for just 32 points in 57 games. The Ducks thought he could be a 30-goal, 100-point guy eventually. He’s nowhere close to that.

He’s still just 24 years old, and he has a lot of friends around the league. Expect teams to take a chance on him, and expect the Ducks to happily allow those teams to take a shot on him.

Possible Trade Targets: New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens

5. David Pastrnak

Current Team: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak is one of the best players in the NHL, and the Boston Bruins don’t appear to be a franchise that would accept a rebuild, but Pastrnak would immediately become the most important trade piece in the league if he became available. Even with his $11.25 million yearly contract, there would be a line out at TD Garden to negotiate for Pastrnak’s services.

And that’s why Pastrnak might get traded this offseason. The price for admission might be too good for the Bruins to pass up. The teams that miss out of Mitch Marner would understand he’s by far the biggest impact on the free agent market. So, they might look at a trade for an even better player.

Pastrnak might be the active player who has the best chance to break Alex Ovechkin’s record . Any team would be crazy to pass on the opportunity to follow that through Pastrnak’s prime.

Why would the Bruins do this? Other than the return, which might be the best we’ve ever seen for a player, there’s value in selling at the highest-possible value. Pastrnak is sneakily 29 years old. He turns 30 next season around this same time. Once his age starts with three instead of two, his value plummets. Would the Bruins put Pastrnak on the trade block as they try to set a path forward for contention?

Possible Trade Targets: Literally Everyone

6. Elias Petterssen

Current Team: Vancouver Canucks

Remember that drama we talked about in Vancouver? It was largely surrounding Elias Pettersson. What was once a premier star in the NHL, Pettersson is now considered trade bait, and the Canucks are expect to trade him for 70 cents on the dollar.

Rick Tochett is out the door as head coach. They just hired Adam Foote, which feels like a short-term answer. Pettersson is coming off a 15-goal season, this after three consecutive 30-goal seasons. Whatever happened with Pettersson this season, it has a superstar performer looking more like a middle-six contributor.

The biggest issue for the Canucks is Pettersson’s contract. He’s one of the highest-paid players in the NHL. He makes $11.6 million on the salary cap until 2032. If this is who he is now, that will soon be the worst contract in hockey.

However, this seems like a clear example of a player who needs to get out of Vancouver. Once he finds his next destination, nobody would be surprised if he becomes a 40-goal scorer at his next destination.

Possible Trade Targets: Buffalo Sabres, Utah Mammoth

7. Alex Pietrangelo

Current Team: Vegas Golden Knights

This one would be a true surprise, but don’t count it out. The Vegas Golden Knights did not perform the way most expected them to this season. They got waxed in the second round. That’s not why the Knights spend like they do. It’s not why they act ruthlessly in trade targets and put all their future assets on the chopping block to continue growing.

So expect them to do something bold this offseason. The one piece that seems untouchable is Jack Eichel. They could and would trade anyone else.

Both Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo have full no-trade clauses, but we could see the Knights pressuring either of them to waive it. Because of Stone’s injury issues hurting his trade value, we’ll focus on Pietrangelo here.

The former Stanley Cup champ in St. Louis is still a great defenseman. He has two years remaining, worth $8.8 million for each season. A team can make that work. It would also release the Knights of that money and allow them to upgrade elsewhere. Pietrangelo would be a loss, but the Knights likely want a slight reset on the roster, and this would give them the ability to do that. However, if Pietrangelo refuses to waive his no-trade clause, the Knights might feel stuck.

8. Ondrej Palat

Current Team: New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils thought they were getting so much more from Ondrej Palat when they signed him for a five-year deal worth $30 million. There are now two years left on that deal, and Tom Fitzgerald will want to use that $6 million cap hit for other needs. The Devils have just over $12 million to spend this offseason before any moves are made, and they have a Luke Hughes contract still to come.

Palat came to the Devils and immediately hurt his groin. He’s looked old ever since. The Devils want to play an up-tempo game with Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Palat doesn’t fit that anymore.



He is still good in multiple systems, and we can see a few teams willing to take on his salary. A team like Detroit, who has Steve Yzerman running things, who drafted and developed Palat, might want that veteran to bring them over the top.

Palat isn’t the offensive force he once was, but his hockey IQ is as good as anyone’s. He does turnovers as well as anyone. The Devils got goals directly off his smart plays. Unfortunately, his skills don’t live up to his thought process, but that will work with many teams.

Possible Trade Targets: Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks

9. Rasmus Ristolainen

Current Team: Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are for sale. Not the team itself, but most of the players on that roster are likely available short of Matvei Michkov. With new head coach Rick Tocchet running things, the team will build around his vision. Prior to this, the Flyers are a mishmash of pieces and talent.

The Flyers will look to be more cohesive in their vision. This has to start with the defense. Rasmus Ristolainen was always a bad trade target for the Flyers, but he was actually pretty good. Ristolainen looked good under Brad Shaw, but he went to New Jersey after he lost out on the Flyers head coaching gig.

It makes sense to trade Ristonalinen now when he has a little value. A team is going to take over his $5.1 million salary over for two more seasons. The Flyers will make him available, and a team will take the bait.



We hate to put it this way, but this does feel like a poison pill. Ristolainen has his issues, and he’s only getting older, but the right coach can clearly get the most out of him. Who is that coach? Now that’s the $5 million question.

Possible Trade Targets: Ottawa Senators, St. Louis Blues

10. Erik Karlsson

Current Team: Pittsburgh Penguins

When Erik Karlsson was traded from the Senators to the Sharks in 2018, he was considered a franchise-changing player who could change a team’s Cup window. Instead, he saw the Sharks go from contender to losing the Tim Stutzle pick because of the Karlsson trade. He did win the Norris Trophy in San Jose, but nobody was mistaking him for the best defenseman in the league.

Karlsson was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, but his defensive liabilities are starting to cut into his offensive impacts. Now, the Penguins are looking for a way out.

Karlsson still has two years left on his contract, and even with the Sharks eating 13% of his salary, he still sits at $10 million on the salary cap. That would make him on par with some of the most impactful players in the league. That’s a bigger cap hit than Cale Makar. Who is going to make a move for Karlsson at that number?

It’s probably going to be a team that’s either trying to hit the cap floor, or looking for that one veteran piece to add major offensive impacts. There are two interesting teams that could easily fit him under the salary cap and came very close to the playoffs last season. Both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames would be motivated to make a move that helps the Penguins out. Neither are desirable markets, but in a trade, they could bring Karlsson in.

Possible Trade Targets: Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets

11. Bowen Byram

Current Team: Buffalo Sabres

Bowen Byram was once one of the most desirable defensive prospects in the league. The Colorado Avalanche took him the top five of the 2019 NHL Draft. The Avs thought they would have one of the great tandems with him and Makar, one that would drive them to Stanley Cup glory. That technically did happen, but Byram wasn’t exactly a star during the 2022 Stanley Cup run.

He was eventually traded to Buffalo in the Casey Middlestadt deal in a move that didn’t work out for either team. Middlestadt was traded to the Boston Bruins, and Byram just officially asked for a trade from Buffalo this week.

That doesn’t mean he has to get traded, as all the analysts made abundantly clear, but that felt like team speak. Byram is likely getting traded this offseason, and multiple teams will line up with offers thinking there’s value to be had here.

It’s hard to figure out which team might make the move. At least 20 teams are going to call about Byram just to see what the price is. To get over the hump with a heavy market, a team has to push their chips on the table. For a 23-year-old talent like Byram who already has a Stanley Cup ring, it will be worth it.

Potential Trade Target: Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings

12. Mika Zibanejad

Current Team: New York Rangers

It’s no secret the New York Rangers want to change things up. After making it to the final four in 2024, the Rangers collapsed last season. Nothing went right, and a few terrible losing streaks tanked their season. They’ve already started making moves. They traded captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks and former second-overall pick Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken.

This offseason can be one of transition for the Rangers. This era of hockey in the Big Apple may be over. We expect them to do everything in their power to move Mika Zibanejad. Since his career-high 91 points two seasons ago, Zibanejad has looked a step slow and a little older on the ice. Sometimes it’s gradual, but with Zibanejad, it looks like Father Time hit him with a brick.

The Rangers are on the hook for five more seasons on Zibanejad’s contract with a price tag of $8.5 million per season.

Getting that contract on another team will be a tall task, and the Rangers might have to eat the most heinous buyout we’ve seen since Zach Parise, but their first approach will be a trade. Teams have bailed out the Rangers in the past for Trouba and Barclay Goodrow, but this is a taller task with so much time left on the deal. Still, they could find someone if the stars align.

Possible Trade Targets: Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks

13. Chris Kreider

Current Team: New York Rangers

From one Rangers veteran to another, Chris Kreider is a true “end of an era” player if he were to be traded. Kreider is coming off his worst season as a pro, but he’s considered the quintessential Rangers star. He chose to stay with New York when a life-altering contract was awaiting him in free agency. He’s grown in New York, and prior to this season, he was everything New Yorkers could ask for on their hockey team.

Kreider might get his number retired in New York, but that doesn’t matter when Chris Drury has cap space to use. After trading for J.T. Miller during the season, the Rangers don’t have a ton of space to upgrade a flawed roster. Moving Kreider would give them all the room they needed.

It would be a sad day for the Rangers locker room, but that can be fixed with winning. Now that Mike Sullivan is running the team, the Rangers can find a deal that makes sense for all parties. Could the Rangers target some of Sullivan’s old players?

A deal with the Penguins might make sense. Getting players who were once great Rangers makes sense, too. This definitely feels like it could be the Rangers adding pieces to “upgrade” Kreider.

Possible Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning

14. Joonas Korpisalo

Current Team: Boston Bruins

The goalie market is TERRIBLE this season. After last offseason saw Jacob Markstrom, Linus Ullmark, Darcy Kuemper, Yaroslav Askarov, and Logan Thompson all traded, don’t expect anything close to that this year. Two of the three Vezina Trophy candidates came via trade for this season. On top of that, Markstrom and helped get their teams back to the playoffs, and Askarov is the goalie of the future for a talented Sharks team.

This year, the top available goalies are… It’s a hard question to answer. Maybe Buffalo trades one of their goalies as they continue to reprioritize their roster, but that’s not a guarantee. All of the available goalies are either redemption projects or long shots.

One interesting name is Joonas Korpisalo. The Boston Bruins' backup goalie had stretches where he was really good last season. Coming over as a throw-in on the backs of the Ullmark deal to the Senators, Korpisalo had some great stretches in 2024-25. This is a goalie who had flashes of greatness in Columbus and earned himself a big contract in Ottawa.

Korpisalo struggled down the stretch as Jeremy Swayman took over the starter role after he found his footing, so his numbers are pretty rough. Will a team be willing to take a chance on a goalie who had an .893 save percentage who is making $4 million for two more years? Actually, yes, when the market is this bad. The top option besides him is probably free agent Jake Allen.

Possible Trade Targets: Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild

15. Noah Dobson

Current Team: New York Islanders

This one came from a rumor that lingered all season long, but it never made much sense. Why would the New York Islanders trade away a defenseman who has already shown superstar tendencies at just 25 years old? What value would that be to the franchise?

That rumor still isn’t dead. For some reason, the Islanders might trade Noah Dobson. He hasn’t been that star he was last year, but there are a million reasons why defensemen have an off year. The entire Islanders had an off year, so there’s a built-in excuse.

With new GM Mathieu Darche now in seat replacing Lou Lamoriello, he could want to make a big move. The Islanders already have a big decision concerning Dobson since he’s a restricted free agent. Will they pay him big bucks after an offseason, hoping to make this contract be about future production?

When looking at all of the factors, the trade makes more sense. The targets are harder to decipher. In theory, everyone should want Dobson on their squad, but he’s just old enough to be too old for these young teams like the Sharks, but too young to put big money risk for a team like Tampa or Vegas. However, we’ve seen Florida make big moves that worked out for them.

Possible Trade Targets: Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs

16. K’Andre Miller

Current Team: New York Rangers

And once again, we’re back to the New York Rangers. There is a reason they are one of the most talked about teams in the league, and it’s much more than playing in the biggest city in North America. The Rangers are a team of intrigue this offseason, and seemingly everyone on the roster short of Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox are available.

K’Andre Miller was once a prospect who looked like a budding star. He was building quite the resume, but something happened that turned his development sideways. Now, the Rangers are losing his minutes pretty profusely.

There’s something wrong with the chemistry there, but it could be fixed with Mike Sullivan now in town. However, Miller is another player who needs to get paid this offseason. The Rangers probably want to give him a short-term deal to figure out what he might become. Miller probably wants some stability if he’s going to stay in New York.



Or, Drury could just decide to make Miller available. He’s also a 25-year-old defenseman who had glimmers of stardom. For defensemen, that’s enough to get a team on board. Unlike Dobson, Miller won’t command insane money. A team looking to decide the future in the next two years can still make a move for Miller if the Rangers are willing to send him there.

Possible Trade Targets: Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers

17. Rickard Rakell

Current Team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Rickard Rakell appeared to be one of the most likely players to be traded at the NHL Trade Deadline this past season. The Pittsburgh Penguins were going nowhere, and Rakell was enjoying a career season playing next to Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The trade value was high with two more seasons on his deal after this one.

Then, Rakell never got traded. It turns out Kyle Dubas (Penguins GM) put an insane bounty on Rakell. In fact, there were quite a few players who many thought would get traded (Ryan O’Reilly, Brock Boeser) who never got moved. In Rakell’s case, we assume the Penguins felt they had the leverage and could wait other teams out until the offseason.

Rakell is signed through 2028, so there’s plenty of time for Dubas to play games in trade negotiations. However, unlike other big trade pieces, Rakell might be a house of cards in terms of production.

If Rakell has a rough season, his trade value will tank. A team will take a chance on a cost-controlled forward coming off a 35-goal, 35-assist season.

Possible Trade Targets: New Jersey Devils, Utah Mammoth

18. John Gibson

Current Team: Anaheim Ducks

Lather. Rinse. Repeat. That is the new slogan for John Gibson trade rumors. It feels like it’s been five years of this. Gibson was once one of the best goalies in the NHL. Now, he’s an afterthought. And he deserves to be based on his play.

That is, until this past season. Gibson hadn’t had a save percentage over .905 since 2019. This past season, he stopped 91.2 percent of the shots against him. Something clicked in him to say he needed to show that superstar prowess that once defined him.

Gibson is playing for a lot right now. He wants to make the Olympic team as a member of the American squad. After a win at the IIHF World Championships, the momentum is on Team USA’s side. Gibson will want to be a part of that. He also probably wants to get traded as much as Pat Verbeek and the Ducks front office want someone to trade for him.

Yet, with all this motivation, Verbeek hasn’t come off his price. He wants a deal that spells “superstar” when making moves. We don’t see anyone making that move, but with the Ducks moving forward with Lukas Dostal, they might be more willing to accept the price given to them.

Possible Trade Targets: Carolina Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken

19. Marco Rossi

Current Team: Minnesota Wild

Marco Rossi’s name has been thrown around this offseason despite finally enjoying his breakout season. Injuries and long-term COVID issues really derailed his development, but the 23-year-old finally broke 60 points in 2024-25. He is slender in stature, but he makes up for it with skill and playing bigger than his body suggests.



The reason why the Wild would trade him is his contract. They don’t seem to want to take the risk on a guy who just had his first big season. To be fair to them, we’ve seen players take the money and run (or stink), but this seems like a much easier bet than the Wild are making it out to be.

Oh well, let their loss be someone else’s gain. We expect quite a few teams to inquire about Rossi, so it’ll be hard to pinpoint one or two targets. They might want to trade him to the Eastern Conference, but it might not even be that serious to them. The Wild don’t do business like other hockey teams.

So, it will be the highest bidder who gets Rossi, or the one who has the piece that intrigues the Wild the most. We can see them targeting an NHL player that makes them better today, even if he’s older and only slightly better.

Possible Trade Target: Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes

20. Jonathan Marchessault

Current Team: Nashville Predators

This one might come as a shock since the Nashville Predators just gave him a five-year deal, but there needs to be serious surgery in the Music City. Barry Trotz made the big splashes last season, giving big deals to both Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos. He already had big stars in Nashville in Ryan O’Reilly, Roman Josi, and Juuse Saros. This was to get them to perennial playoff contender status.



It could not have gone worse. The Predators were one of the worst teams in the league. They had absolutely nothing going for them. The defense was bad. The offense was worse. Everyone was playing out the stretch by February. There was no concert to cancel this season to turn their season around.

So, make a deal that will send shockwaves into that locker room. Put a little fear into everyone. Show them that nobody is safe if they aren’t performing. A Ryan O’Reilly trade might seem more likely since he doesn’t have trade protection, but Trotz has said he is treating him like he does, and the price for him is already reportedly insane.

With Marchessault, we can see Trotz looking to reverse a mistake and get what he can on the market. Just getting out of the contract and erasing whatever pain it cost would be fine. Marchessault is still a good player, he just needs a better situation.

Possible Trade Targets: Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets