5 Steelers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
The Black and Gold is well represented in Canton, Ohio. These five talented members of the Pittsburgh Steelers are worthy candidates as well.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is in the books. Nine new members bring the total of busts in Canton, Ohio, to 371. It won’t be long before the discussions begin for 2024. Later this month, the Seniors Committee will narrow down its nominees from 12 to three.
Every fan base would like to see more of their own in the Hall. Some of the great franchises in league history certainly have their shar, however, there’s always room for more.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are well-represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Their championship legacy, spurred by consistently talented defensive players (that continues to this day), make for great conversation as to who should be in Canton and still isn’t.
All five players in this piece are already Hall of Fame eligible. Some have waited much longer than others while one is a recent addition. In any case, it’s a list worth pondering.
Steelers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration: 5. S Mike Wagner
He was a versatile defender who could hit with the best of them. He also had a nose for the football and came up with his share of big plays during the team’s dynastic run of the 1970s.
Western Illinois’ defensive back Mike Wagner was an 11th-round pick of the Steelers in 1971. That was part of a draft that included linebacker Jack Ham, defensive end Dwight White and defensive tackle Ernie Holmes. All were eventual starters on those formidable Pittsburgh defenses.
Wagner finished his 10-year career with 36 interceptions and a dozen fumble recoveries. He was a two-time Pro Bowler who also totaled five career postseason interceptions, the most notable being a key pick of Cowboys’ quarterback Roger Staubach in Super Bowl X. He missed the second half of the 1979 season, including the playoffs, but still earned a fourth Super Bowl ring.