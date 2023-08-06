5 Steelers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
Steelers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration: 4. OLB James Harrison
He came from the same school (Kent) that produced Steelers’ Pro Football Hall of Famer middle linebacker Jack Lambert. While “Count Dracula in Cleats” was a second-round pick by the franchise in 1974, no one was willing to use a draft choice on James Harrison.
Pittsburgh signed him in 2002 but he was cut numerous times by the club and spent time on the practice squad. He played in only one game in 2002.
He signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2003 but was eventually cut, winding up earning a roster spot with Bill Cowher’s team in 2004. Still, he didn’t really come into his own until his fifth year in the NFL. From 2007-12, he combined for 60.0 sacks, 29 forced fumbles, four interceptions and six fumble recoveries.
Harrison was named to five Pro Bowls over that span and earned All-Pro honors twice. He was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2008. His 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 27-23 win over the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII is one of the great plays in league history.
Harrison’s 15-year NFL resume includes brief stints with the Bengals and Patriots. It reads 84.5 sacks, 34 forced fumbles and 17 takeaways. There are also 11.0 sacks and one memorable pick-six in 22 playoff contests. Worth noting that he is coming off just his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility, so stay tuned.