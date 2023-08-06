Fansided

5 Steelers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration

By Russell S. Baxter

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 01: James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores a touchdown after running back an interception for 100 yards in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 01: James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores a touchdown after running back an interception for 100 yards in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 5
Next
CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 21: Defensive lineman L.C. Greenwood #68 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium on September 21, 1980 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals defeated the Steelers 30-28. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 21: Defensive lineman L.C. Greenwood #68 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium on September 21, 1980 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals defeated the Steelers 30-28. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) /

Steelers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration: 1. DE L.C. Greenwood

He is high on numerous lists by writers giving their opinions on what players still haven’t gotten their due when it comes to enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 1969, new head coach Chuck Noll and the Pittsburgh Steelers used the fourth overall pick in the draft to select a talented defensive tackle named Joe Greene from North Texas State. He would be named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and wound up the cornerstone of those great teams of the 1970s.

That same year in the 10th round, the team added to their defensive front with the selection of 6’6”, 245-pound defensive end L.C. Greenwood (Arkansas-Pine Bluff). He would not start a game during his first two seasons, but he soon became a fixture on a defensive front that would eventually blossom into the “Steel Curtain.”

He and Greene, both who played 13 seasons, would be joined in 1971 by draft choices Dwight White and Ernie Holmes. They would emerge as one of the relentless defensive lines in the game’s history. Greenwood spent his career harassing opposing quarterbacks but was also extremely effective against the run.

Nonetheless, he finished with 78.0 sacks in the regular season (via Pro Football Reference) and 12.5 QB traps in 18 postseason contests. The gifted defender was a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro and a four-time Super Bowl champion. Meanwhile, those golden shoes were hard to miss.

Next. Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission. dark

Home/Pittsburgh Steelers