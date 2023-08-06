5 Steelers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
Steelers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration: 1. DE L.C. Greenwood
He is high on numerous lists by writers giving their opinions on what players still haven’t gotten their due when it comes to enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In 1969, new head coach Chuck Noll and the Pittsburgh Steelers used the fourth overall pick in the draft to select a talented defensive tackle named Joe Greene from North Texas State. He would be named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and wound up the cornerstone of those great teams of the 1970s.
That same year in the 10th round, the team added to their defensive front with the selection of 6’6”, 245-pound defensive end L.C. Greenwood (Arkansas-Pine Bluff). He would not start a game during his first two seasons, but he soon became a fixture on a defensive front that would eventually blossom into the “Steel Curtain.”
He and Greene, both who played 13 seasons, would be joined in 1971 by draft choices Dwight White and Ernie Holmes. They would emerge as one of the relentless defensive lines in the game’s history. Greenwood spent his career harassing opposing quarterbacks but was also extremely effective against the run.
Nonetheless, he finished with 78.0 sacks in the regular season (via Pro Football Reference) and 12.5 QB traps in 18 postseason contests. The gifted defender was a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro and a four-time Super Bowl champion. Meanwhile, those golden shoes were hard to miss.