Chiefs rumors: Patrick Mahomes defends Eric Bieniemy, RB signs with the enemy, more
By Scott Rogust
Chiefs rumors: Former Super Bowl champion signs with the enemy
The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten under the skin of their AFC West counterparts because they were able to win the division title in each of the past seven seasons. Not to mention, three trips to the Super Bowl and two Lombardi Trophies. So, why not sign some former players to help out for the upcoming season?
For the Las Vegas Raiders, they decided to bring in one of their former starters on offense.
According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders signed former Chiefs starting running back Damien Williams.
Williams had been with the Chiefs from 2018 until the conclusion of the 2020 season. After initially being an option off the bench in his first year with the team, he eventually grew into the starter’s role in the team’s Super Bowl run the following campaign.
During the 2019 regular season, Williams ran for 498 yards and five touchdowns on 111 carries, while catching 30-of-37 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns. In the playoffs, Williams recorded 196 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 46 carries and 11 receptions for two touchdowns on 20 targets. In Kansas City’s Super Bowl 54 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Williams ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and caught four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in the 31-20 victory.
Williams opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the 2021 league year, Williams was released by the team. In 2021, Williams played for the Chicago Bears, where he was an option off the bench. Last year, the running back signed with the Atlanta Falcons, but was injured in Week 1.
Now, Williams joins a Raiders team that is without star Josh Jacobs, who is holding out after both sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension. Jacobs had expressed his disinterest in playing on the franchise tag, which is worth $10.1 million for the upcoming season.
Las Vegas’ running back depth chart is currently led by Zamir White, with Ameer Abdullah, Branden Bolden, Brittain Brown, and Sincere McCormick following him on the depth chart.