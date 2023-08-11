Hollywood Brown shows ultimate sign of disrespect towards Ravens
By Scott Rogust
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown took a shot at his former team, the Baltimore Ravens when discussing the Arizona Cardinals offense heading into this season.
When it comes to expectations heading into the 2023 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals don’t have much when it comes to fans around the league and media personalities. The Cardinals are in the midst of a new regime of general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.
On offense, the Cardinals won’t have quarterback Kyler Murray, as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2022 season. Not only that, but the team released top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.
Earlier this week, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was asked by reporters if he would be concerned about his role in Arizona’s new offense. Brown said he’s not concerned, considering he played in the Baltimore Ravens offense.
The video comes courtesy of Bo Brack of PHNX Sports.
Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown takes a dig at Ravens
"“I played in Baltimore, so I’ve been in it,” said Brown. “When I met with these guys, and they told me their philosophies and their thought process, I was like, ‘Okay I can work with it,’ and I feel like this is something that we need as a team, and we can thrive in.”"
Brown joined the Cardinals last season after requesting a trade from the Ravens. Baltimore notably ran a run-heavy offense, and Brown wanted to play in a different style of offense. So the Cardinals gave the Ravens a call and a deal got done. With that, Brown got to reunite with Murray, as they played alongside one another at Oklahoma for two seasons.
The 2022 season did not go as planned for Brown, as he was limited to 12 games after fracturing his foot. During that stretch, Brown caught 67 passes for 709 yards and three touchdowns on 107 targets.
Now, the Cardinals are entering the preseason with Colt McCoy as the defacto starter, as Murray is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. As for Brown, he is easily the top pass-catching option on the roster now that Hopkins is with the Tennessee Titans.
As for the Ravens, they are going to have a different offense this upcoming season. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman resigned and the Ravens hired Todd Monken to replace him. Not to mention that the Ravens signed free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and used their first-round pick this year on Zay Flowers to give Lamar Jackson top options in the passing game alongside tight end Mark Andrews.