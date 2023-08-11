MLB Rumors: Cardinals last laugh on Flaherty, Chris Sale return, Bautista a Blue Jays icon
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Red Sox get Chris Sale back?
Red Sox fans have long awaited the return of Chris Sale, who seems to spend more time on the injured list these days than in a Boston uniform. Christopher Smith of MassLive was just one of several Boston reporters who relayed the information from Sox manager Alex Cora.
One of Boston’s biggest weaknesses which wasn’t addressed at the trade deadline is starting pitching. If the Sox are going to make a postseason run, they need Sale to pitch like the player he’s capable of being at his best. That’s an ace, which Sale hasn’t proven to be since 2018. Brayan Bello, James Paxton, Kutter Crawford and Co. have pitched well in his steed.
As MLB Trade Rumors suggests in their newsletter The Opener, Sale’s career has largely been derailed by injuries at this point:
"“Injuries have been a huge issue for the southpaw in recent years, as he hasn’t thrown 60 innings in a season since 2019. Prior to landing on the IL, he tossed 59 innings this year with a 4.58 ERA. The Sox would surely love to get him back to his previous ace level, but results similar to earlier this year would also be welcome. They have frequently been deploying openers and bullpen games to cover for the absences of Sale, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck. Both Whitlock and Houck are currently on rehab assignments and could return to the club soon as well.”"
The Sox are in fourth place in the AL East, 11 games back of the Baltimore Orioles. Boston is four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final Wild Card spot, as well, so they have plenty of work to do. Thankfully, their rotation is getting healthy at the right time, starting with Sale.