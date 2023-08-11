MLB Rumors: Cardinals last laugh on Flaherty, Chris Sale return, Bautista a Blue Jays icon
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Jack Flaherty trade pays dividends for Cardinals, too
As Jack Flaherty continues to pitch well for the Baltimore Orioles — even spitting some unintentional venom at St. Louis faithful — the Cards are happy with their end of the bargain, as well.
Flaherty made a comment after his first start in Baltimore, stating it was the first time he ever had trouble hearing his PitchCom. This is rather odd, considering Flaherty played in Busch Stadium on a regular basis, long thought to be one of the louder and well-attended stadiums in the sport. Alas, it’s Camden Yards which is louder, despite the Cards nearly doubling their attendance on a regular basis, if MLB is to be believed.
Despite that noise, St. Louis is happy with their return in the Flaherty trade. Thus far, it’s worked out just as well for them, with left-handed pitcher Drew Rom pitching well in his debut with Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Rom had 10 strikeouts in his Memphis debut, and at this rate could make a big-league cameo before the year is up. It would be wise of John Mozeliak and the Cardinals front office to see what they have in Rom, who was acquired specifically to provide starting pitching depth within the organization. At 23 years old, Rom’s expected MLB debut would come this year or early next.
Why not speed up the timeline some?