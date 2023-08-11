MLB standings based on record since the All-Star break: Dodgers roll, Braves falter
MLB standings since the All-Star break have set the stage for the most important stretch of the season. Who is taking their chance and who has missed it?
We’re about a third of the way through the second half of the MLB season and rolling towards a dramatic September finish.
With the All-Star break and MLB trade deadline in the rearview, some teams have set the tone for a strong second half. Others have done exactly the opposite.
Let’s take a look at the MLB standings but through the lens of second-half performance so far.
Overall MLB standings based on record since the All-Star break
*From July 8 through Aug. 10.
- Dodgers: 17-8 .680
- Mariners: 17-8 .680
- Orioles: 18-9 .667
- Rangers: 16-8 .667
- Cubs: 17-9 .654
- Astros: 16-10 .615
- Phillies: 16-11 .593
- Twins: 15-12 .556
- Blue Jays: 15-12 .556
- Nationals: 14-12 .538
- Giants: 13-12 .520
- Angels: 13-12 .520
- Brewers: 13-12 .520
- Tigers: 14-13 .518
- Cardinals: 13-13 .500
- Red Sox: 12-12 .500
- Braves: 12-13 .480
- Padres: 12-13 .480
- Rockies: 11-12 .478
- Rays: 11-13 .458
- Royals: 11-13 .458
- Guardians: 12-15 .444
- Pirates: 12-14 .440
- Yankees: 10-14 .417
- Mets: 10-14 .417
- Reds: 10-16 .384
- White Sox: 9-15 .375
- Athletics: 8-15 .347
- Marlins: 7-17 .292
- Diamondbacks 5-19 .208
Divisional MLB standings based on record since the All-Star break
*Actual standings in [brackets].
AL East standings
- [1] Orioles: 18-9 .667
- [3] Blue Jays: 15-12 .556
- [4] Red Sox: 12-12 .500
- [2] Rays: 11-13 .458
- [5] Yankees: 10-14 .417
The Rays are still in the strongest spot for the AL Wild Card but they have certainly let their standing slip in the second half while the Orioles are playing some of the best baseball in the league.
AL Central standings
- [1] Twins: 15-12 .556
- [3] Tigers: 14-13 .518
- [5] Royals: 11-13 .458
- [2] Guardians: 12-15 .444
- [4] White Sox: 9-15 .375
The AL Central hasn’t done much to stand out in the second half, allowing the Twins to stay comfortable at the top of the division.
AL West standings
- [3] Mariners: 17-8 .680
- [1] Rangers: 16-8 .667
- [2] Astros: 16-10 .615
- [4] Angels: 13-12 .520
- [5] Athletics: 8-15 .347
One of the bigger frustrations for the Angels has to be that seven-game losing streak coming out of the MLB trade deadline. It was all the more damaging because the Rangers, Astros and Mariners have been some of the hottest teams since the break.
NL East standings
- [2] Phillies: 16-11 .593
- [5] Nationals: 14-12 .538
- [1] Braves: 12-13 .480
- [4] Mets: 10-14 .417
- [3] Marlins: 7-17 .291
The Phillies have found their groove and now top the NL Wild Card race, even if the gap to the Braves at the top of the division is still sizable. It’s a whole lot smaller than it was because the Braves have gone uncharacteristically cold, flirting with a losing record in the second half. Atlanta is still the best team in the National League but concern will rise if they can’t pick up the pace as September nears. That team is simply better than a sub-.500 month.
NL Central standings
- [2] Cubs: 17-9 .654
- [1] Brewers: 13-12 .520
- [5] Cardinals: 13-13 .500
- [4] Pirates: 12-14 .440
- [3] Reds: 10-16 .384
The Cubs’ major surge over the past month led them to hold on to their top assets at the trade deadline. They’re on the hunt for the top of the division with the Reds and Brewers looking vulnerable.
NL West standings
- [1] Dodgers 16-8 .667
- [2] Giants: 13-12 .520
- [4] Padres: 12-13 .480
- [5] Rockies: 11-12 .478
- [3] Diamondbacks 5-19 .208
The Diamondbacks were the surprise stars of the NL West to start the season. It’s been all Dodgers in the second half while Arizona posted the worst record in baseball since the break. Thanks to Los Angeles’ recent form and the Braves’ relative struggles, the best record in the National League is only a handful of games out of reach for the Dodgers.