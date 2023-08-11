3 players who could break into Knicks starting lineup
The New York Knicks will look to build on their postseason success with a few key additions. Tom Thibodeau found plenty of success with the starting five last season, but these players could force him to change it up in 2023-24.
The New York Knicks are maybe the perfect New York team. Scrappy, blue-collar, with the most New York coach imaginable in Tom Thibodeau (a Connecticut native, so he’s got that northeastern way about him). Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and R.J. Barrett form maybe the strongest core trio in the NBA — in the absolute most literal sense of the word.
The Knicks win by sheer force of will, eschewing finesse and high point totals in favor of flexing their muscles and winning with defense. Thibs has always prioritized effort and hustle, but few stars have embraced it more than Jalen Brunson. The Knicks traded for try-hard expert Josh Hart at the deadline last season, while Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett essentially function as human battering rams on offense.
In the end, the Knicks simply feel like the right team for that city. Whether that particular team can compete for a championship is a different question, but New York made it to the second round of the playoffs and will look to build on that success in 2023-24. President Leon Rose has built one of the deepest rosters in the Eastern Conference. What the Knicks may lack in true superstar talent, they make up for with flexibility and optionality up and down the rotation.
The Cavs were the better team on paper and the Knicks absolutely demolished them in the postseason. Miami was a different story, but that’s because Miami can play slow and physical. The Knicks are at their best when they can control the tempo and exert their toughness.
As Thibs looks to build out his rotation for the new year, the starting five is expected to remain the same: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson. That said, New York made a few key offseason moves that could ultimately result in a Knicks lineup change.
New York Knicks player who could break into starting lineup: Donte DiVincenzo
Donte DiVincenzo revived his career in a big way with Golden State last season. He appeared in 72 games (36 starts) and averaged 9.4 points and 3.5 assists in 26.3 minutes. Golden State was the perfect home for DiVincenzo’s versatile skill set. He was able to connect dots in Steve Kerr’s movement-heavy system, always surrounded by plus-plus shooters and athletic finishers.
The Knicks will be a significant change of pace for DiVincenzo. He will battle a more compressed floor and a slower tempo. Even so, DiVincenzo’s core skills make it hard to project anything but success. He’s a productive 3-point shooter (39.7 percent on 5.3 attempts last season), which the Knicks need more of, and he’s a very instinctual playmaker. He’s not a traditional point guard, but the Knicks already have primary ball-handlers. DiVincenzo moves, cuts, drives, and makes quick decisions with the ball. He’s everything a role-playing guard should be.
At 6-foot-4, DiVincenzo can punch above his weight class on defense. He fits the general M.O. of a Thibs team with his intensity and it’s not hard to imagine him eventually slotting into the starting five. The most likely avenue would be him supplanting Quentin Grimes, another 3-and-D wing who doesn’t quite possess DiVincenzo’s passing instincts or defensive hustle (though he is a slightly more dynamic scoring threat).
DiVincenzo is long-time friends with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, both of whom shared the floor with him at Villanova once upon a time. The college teammate connection might not help DiVincenzo get the starting gig, but there’s built-in chemistry with two of New York’s most important players. He’s going to play significant minutes, even with the Knicks’ abnormal depth on the perimeter. If he can build on last season’s success with Golden State, it wouldn’t be terribly shocking to see Thibs favor him at the open and close of games.