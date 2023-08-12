Toasty-ish Buns: 5 college football coaches who could end up on the hot seat in 2023
By John Buhler
These college football head coaches could be put onto the hot seat before the end of this year.
Just because you are not on the hot seat now does not mean you will not be in the near future.
The 2023 college football season kicks off in only a few weeks. Although only a handful of teams have any realistic expectations to win the final four-team College Football Playoff, everybody wants to see their team have a great season up to their standards. Unfortunately, not all jobs are created equally, as these five college head coaches will face great pressure they may not deserve.
Here are five college head coaches whose buns could be getting a little toasty by next year’s end.
College football hot seat watch: 5 coaches who could almost might be on it now
Mario Cristobal must treat Miami like The U and not like it is Florida International
This was a slam-dunk hire an offseason ago, but Mario Cristobal had a year from hell at his alma mater back in Coral Gables. The Miami Hurricanes went from a sneaky contender to win the ACC to a team incapable of reaching a bowl game. While the thought is that he will eventually get it right, he needs to be more about the x’s and o’s than just the Jimmies and Joes when it comes to The U.
Look. The biggest difference between Cristobal and Oklahoma’s Brent Venables being on the hot seat is Miami is not Oklahoma. The Sooners are a top-three program all time, one that continues to win 10 games annually, even in a down year. Venables may have been a first-time head coach, but what he inherited was way better than the flotsam and jetsam Cristobal had to sift through.
Overall, it would be such a bad look optically for Miami to fire Cristobal after only two seasons. He will probably get a third, no matter what happens this year, but last season was so terrible! The thought was he would take what worked for him at Oregon and transpose it onto Miami. Sadly, his return to South Florida looks to be closer to what he did when he led Florida International before.
Expectations are not sky-high for the Canes this year, but they have to go to a bowl game at least.