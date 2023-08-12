Greg Olsen: Bryce Young-Cam Newton comparisons are inevitable, but not necessarily fair
By John Buhler
Greg Olsen has the right, level-headed take on the Bryce Young-Cam Newton comparisons that are sure to emanate out of the Carolina Panthers organization.
Greg Olsen may have caught so many touchdown passes from Cam Newton in Charlotte, but the lead NFL analyst for FOX is so very excited about what 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young will bring to the Carolina Panthers franchise, now and going forward.
I caught up with the new Chief Family Officer for Batten on all things Panthers, the NFC, his beloved Miami Hurricanes and the state of linear TV when it comes to college football realignment. Olsen may watch games from a different part of the stadium now, but he sees the inevitable comparisons Young will draw from Newton and vice versa, whether or not they are fair.
In my conversation with Olsen for FanSided, he made it a point that team success will be critical.
"“The inevitable comparison is that everything Bryce does is gonna be compared to Cam’s rookie year. For the team to improve at the same trajectory and rate that we did starting in 2011, when we all got here, I think that’s inevitable. I don’t think it’s necessarily fair, but I think that’s today’s world. Those are kind of the way things work.”"
Obviously, the goal is for Young to be as good as Newton was for the Panthers during his prime.
"“I think everyone’s looking for a comparison, everybody’s looking to predict the future. And the best way to predict the future is ‘Okay, what happened the last time we were in a similar situation?’ It wasn’t too long ago that No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton, Heisman Trophy winner was coming in and obviously, that worked out as good as anyone could have imagined.”"
More importantly, we are going to have to be patient and not label Young a bust if his rookie season does not measure up to the sensational campaign Newton had in year one out of Auburn.
"“I think it’s important for everyone to understand that every player is gonna have their own journey and their own pace of development. Every team is different and what they’re asked to do is different. I think while there are similarities that kind of fit into place and make for a fun conversation and a fun narrative, I do think people have to get it, just be careful and don’t rush it … everybody’s so obsessed with instant gratification and a rapid reaction. I hope people give him the benefit of the doubt and don’t jump on him too early.”"
There are two huge advantages Young has entering his rookie season in Charlotte: He has the mental makeup to be a franchise quarterback and he plays in a very winnable NFC South division.
Greg Olsen accepts the inevitability of the Bryce Young to Cam Newton comps
Carolina may have been the worst team in the league when the Panthers drafted Newton first out of Auburn in 2011, but they had to move up all the way from No. 9 in a deal with the Chicago Bears to be in a position to draft Young. Fortunately, Olsen believes firmly that this particular quarterback’s intangibles are what caught the attention of the Panthers brass in the draft process.
"“Anytime a team takes an aggressive approach to move up, it just goes to show how confident and how highly the team considers Bryce. I think from everything you’ve heard, it’s easy to come away with how special his talent is, but I think it was more of all the other stuff, the way he interacts with people, his ability to communicate, his ability to be level-headed. Everything about his demeanor and his approach is what you are looking for out of a franchise quarterback.”"
If Young is every bit the franchise quarterback Olsen believes he can be, Carolina could run rampant in an NFC South that could not be in a greater state of flux. The longest-tenured starting quarterback in the division is second-year pro Desmond Ridder, who went 2-2 in the final four games of his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons. Should Young be better than say Derek Carr, look out, NFC!
Olsen tends to agree with me that the division we know best will be utterly fascinating. I believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will pull back in their first year without Tom Brady under center, but that doesn’t mean the division will be awful. Olsen seems to suggest that the winner of the NFC South could be more than capable of winning 10 or 11 games, maybe even a playoff game or two.
"“I think the parity within the division is what’s gonna make it so compelling. I don’t know necessarily if any of the teams are world beaters, or if any are preseason favorites to win the conference, but I do think that whoever wins that division is capable of going to the playoffs, being competitive and winning, maybe even making a little bit of a run and winning a game or two.”"
The overall level of parity in the NFC South gives Young a huge advantage from a team perspective Newton did not. Atlanta and New Orleans were well-oiled machines by the time Newton came to Charlotte. It wasn’t until a few years later before his superstardom as a professional really took off. Simply put, Young doesn’t have a Drew Brees or a Matt Ryan to battle with, only a Derek Carr…
"“I think anytime there is a ton of turnover at the quarterback position in a division, it leads to a lot of uncertainty. But I also think it adds a lot of intrigue. I think people are excited about it. I don’t think the teams in the division get a lot of attention nationally, but when the dust settles, whoever that NFC South champ is, I don’t think they’re going to be a one-and-done playoff pushover. I think they’re gonna be a pretty competitive group. Like you said, you can make an argument it could be any one of them.”"
Overall, I think Young’s partnership with new head coach Frank Reich should work out wonderfully. He too was a former Panthers starting quarterback, although of the variety like Andy Dalton who will keep the seat warm before a blue-chipper like Young, or Kerry Collins in Reich’s case, is ready to take over. My biggest concern for the Panthers is if the strong defense from last year holds up.
For as much as it pains me to say this, New Orleans should be the favorite to win the NFC South, based solely on franchise infrastructure and the fact that Carr was a perennial Pro Bowl-level passer for the Silver and Black previously. Atlanta probably has the highest level of variance, but Carolina certainly has the pieces in place to best all three of its division rivals to win the NFC South.
Ultimately, this is what the Panthers are hoping for. They want a player every bit as good as Newton was at his apex. It will help make them nationally relevant like when Olsen was catching passes from him in the mid-2010s. Furthermore, FOX wants to see Young succeed because the NFC is the prominent component of their TV package. Plus, their former star is the lead analyst!
Like the Ron Rivera Panthers, it may not happen overnight, but Olsen believes in Reich and Young.
Greg Olsen spoke with FanSided on behalf of Batten. As the new Chief Family Officer, Olsen will be a part of the company’s efforts to enhance and expand its range of family-focused security products and services to support their mission of empowering Americans to keep their families safe online, at home and in an emergency.
“I am honored to accept the role of Chief Family Officer at Batten,” said Olsen. “As a father of three, I understand the necessity and essential factors for keeping your home and your family safe from threats. I look forward to collaborating with the team at Batten to continue to identify the most innovative solutions that give families the peace of mind and protection they deserve.”