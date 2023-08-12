Johnny Manziel joins the party on Heisman Trophy outcry from fans
Johnny Manziel is on board with the calls for Reggie Bush to get his Heisman Trophy back after fans noticed the NCAA’s hypocrisy in his Netflix documentary.
Johnny Manziel’s documentary on Netflix “Untold: Johnny Football” revealed plenty of things about his time at Texas A&M, including the ways he flaunted NCAA rules to receive illegal financial benefits.
In the age of NIL, that’s no longer a major concern since players can cash in on their name, image and likeness. But in Manziel’s day, getting caught would have serious consequences.
Just ask Reggie Bush, who became the only Heisman Trophy winner in history to have his records and award stripped.
Now, the Heisman Trophy ceremony every December has past Heisman winners take the stage and Bush is not welcomed among them, even though several like Manziel have openly admitted to violating the same rules the NCAA accused Bush and his family of breaching.
Fans on Twitter pointed out the ridiculousness of that after watching the documentary and Manziel agreed.
Johnny Manziel calls for Reggie Bush to get his Heisman Trophy back
“I’m watching Johnny Manziel Untold. I’m confused by something,” one account tweeted. “Manziel is on Netflix with his best friend talking about all the illegal stuff they were doing. What’s the difference between the stuff he’s doing and keeping his heisman and Reggie Bush getting stripped of his?”
Manziel responded with a full endorsement of the idea that Bush, who remains one of the greatest college football players of all time, should be welcomed back into the Heisman fraternity.
“There is nothing I want to see more than for Reggie to get his Heisman back,” Manziel tweeted. “I think what the NCAA did in that situation is complete bullshit. He is one of the best college football players in history and deserves to be on that stage with us every year. The only difference between my story and Reggie’s is that my ‘illegal activities’ did not start until after my Heisman season.”
Manziel made it clear in the documentary that he holds no love for the NCAA. It’s not exactly surprising to see him stand up for Bush here. But he didn’t have to address it. So good on him for taking a stand and pointing out how the NCAA and Heisman Trophy continuing to freeze out Bush is silly.