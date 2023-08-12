Yankees and 4 other biggest losers in playoff probability changes this month
The MLB Playoffs begin in under two months now, which means it’s time for the postseason pushes around the league.
But for one reason or another, whether that was a poor trade deadline, negative regression, or just simply not playing up to potential, some MLB clubs are starting to push in the wrong direction.
Per the Fangraphs playoff probability odds, let’s take a look at five teams that have fallen off of the pace this month and now have their postseason hopes looking to be in serious jeopardy if something doesn’t change.
MLB Playoff Probabilities: 5 biggest losers this month
5. The Yankees have dropped their postseason possibility by 14.10% in August
The New York Yankees were eyeing a playoff spot at the trade deadline as they were adding Aaron Judge from the injured list, and he was sure to spark Aaron Boone’s team to a huge hot streak. That would likely be paired with a huge trade or two at the trade deadline, but the Yankees front office didn’t end up in the same mindset about this, as New York didn’t make a noteworthy move before the deadline.
This would be the beginning of a snowball of unfortunate events for the Yankees. Domingo German, who threw a perfect game this season, was reported to leave the team for “inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse” after an alcohol-induced incident in the Yankees clubhouse. New York would also lose their first baseman Anthony Rizzo with concussion-like symptoms that he suffered nearly two months prior to landing on the IL.
Pair these events with a 5-5 start to the month and New York has seen their odds drop below 10%. Aaron Boone doesn’t have too much time in order to flip the script and turn their season around. The Yankees season will likely be determined by the upcoming three series with the Braves, Red Sox and Rays.