Yankees and 4 other biggest losers in playoff probability changes this month
1. The Diamondbacks have dropped their postseason possibility by 30.70% in August
The Diamondbacks have had the worst August of any team in the entire MLB. As of today, they are winless in the month, sitting with an 0-8 record. This includes three straight losses to the division rival Giants, a three-game sweep at the hands of the Twins and then a two-game sweep by the rival Dodgers. There really is not a worse way to begin the month, especially if you dive a bit deeper into these games.
Out of these eight losses, four have been decided by one run and three have been decided by two runs. That means the Diamondbacks were a swing away from winning in seven of their eight losses in August. To make matters worse, the Diamondbacks were leading in five of these eight losses, including their 12-1 defeat at the hands of the Twins.
There was a point in time when baseball fans could see a world where Arizona was able to take home the division title in the loaded NL West. Those days are far behind us as they find themselves 11.5 games behind the first-place Dodgers and 2.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot in the NL. Arizona’s playoff odds sit at just 17 percent.