3 Packers who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, one on verge of being cut
Packers who locked up a roster spot No. 1: Emanuel Wilson, RB
We know for certain that it will be the two-headed monster of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon that man the Packers backfield behind Jordan Love this season. What’s less certain is how the depth behind them will shake out. But an undrafted free agent made a strong case that he deserves serious consideration for that role on Friday night.
Emanuel Wilson, who was signed as a UDFA out of Fort Valley State after he was initially picked up by the Broncos but cut soon after. He wasn’t going to let this opportunity with Green Bay slip away, however.
Wilson didn’t get on the field until the second half, but made his impact quickly with an 11-yard touchdown run near the end of the third quarter. Back out in the final frame against Cincinnati, though, Wilson really provided the fireworks as he followed some great blocking and then turned on the afterburners for an 80-yard touchdown run.
In his first taste of NFL action, Wilson was the clear leading rusher for the Packers with six carries for 80 yards and the two scores. But working even more in his favor is the fact that his potential competition for the RB3 role were lackluster at best. Patrick Taylor had just 19 yards on six carries while Tyler Goodson, though he scored a touchdown, had only two yards on three carries.
Wilson showed clear explosive play ability in his preseason debut and, with few players who are truly making an impact right now in the backup running back competition, that could give him a leg up to earn that role and get onto the 53-man roster.