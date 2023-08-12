3 Steelers who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, and one on verge of being cut
Mike Tomlin’s team was in Tampa for its first preseason game of 2023. Who played well for the Pittsburgh Steelers and who struggled?
This was an offseason unlike any other in recent memory for the Black and Gold. Spearheaded by new general manager Omar Khan, the Pittsburgh Steelers added a slew of new faces, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They also were aggressive during the draft. They took care of emerging outside linebacker Alex Highsmith via a new contract extension.
Now it’s time for all the moves to start paying off.
Mike Tomlin’s club got off to a great start on Friday night at Tampa. On the team’s first possession, second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett led a 10-play, 83-yard drive that ended with a 33-yard touchdown strike to second-year wideout George Pickens.
When it was all said and done, Pittsburgh came away with a 27-17 win over the Buccaneers.
Honestly, there’s not a lot you can take from the first preseason game. Three players made an impression, while a third-year pro may be on borrowed time.
Steelers who earned roster spot No. 3: RB Anthony McFarland Jr.
In three seasons with the Steelers, the former University of Maryland standout has simply not been the explosive threat the team was hoping for. Anthony McFarland Jr. has played in a total of 14 regular-season games (1 in 2022) and has run for a combined 146 yards without a touchdown.
He touched the ball just four times on Friday night and gained a total of 23 yards. However, the quickness he showed on a 14-yard TD run in the second quarter was encouraging.
It should make for an interesting battle with Jaylen Warren for the backup running back spot.