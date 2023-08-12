3 Steelers who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, and one on verge of being cut
Steelers who earned roster spot No. 1: WR Calvin Austin III
He missed his entire debut campaign with a foot injury, and that included all three preseason contests. Then-general manager Kevin Colbert was looking to add a big-play element to the Steelers offense, as well as the club’s special teams. He used a fourth-round pick in 2022 on University of Memphis speedster Calvin Austin III. Again, he never took the field a year ago.
The electrifying performer certainly made his presence felt in the club’s 10-point win on Friday night at Raymond James Stadium. Early in the contest, Austin showed his speed as a runner. He gained a total of 23 yards rushing on a pair of carries (17 and 6 yards) early in the second quarter.
The best was yet to come. On the first play of the third quarter, he drew a pass interference call that gained 38 yards. Moments later, he came up with a six-yard grab via quarterback Mason Rudolph. Two plays later, he got behind the Tampa secondary. Rudolph lofted a pass down the left sidelines and it added up to a 67-yard touchdown strike.
Coming off a year in which he never took the field during a game, Austin showed that explosiveness that the Pittsburgh offense has lacked in recent seasons. For what it’s worth, the Steelers’ longest pass play in 2022 was 57 yards from tight end Pat Freiermuth.