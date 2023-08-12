3 Steelers who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, and one on verge of being cut
Steelers cut candidate after Preseason Week 1: C Kendrick Green
On the latest episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, the former Steelers’ quarterback had some thoughts on a former teammate.
“The fact of the matter that I heard this week that the guy that they drafted, and I love this guy, so this is not a knock on him, I love Kendrick Green. He was a great guy, good teammate. Loved him. He was my center my last year. They drafted that guy to be my center. Well last year, he didn’t even dress. And now they have him playing a little fullback. I think good for him to find a way to get on the field…”
The 2021 third-round pick from University of Illinois did dress on Friday night at Tampa. Unfortunately for the third-year pro, he had forgettable back-to-back-to-back plays in the second quarter. Ouch!
The Steelers owned a 17-7 advantage at intermission. Not surprisingly, there was a change at center in the second half.
Versatile Nate Herbig is entering his fifth NFL season. He spent 2022 with the New York Jets after three years as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. The 6-foot-4, 334-pound blocker has made a combined 28 starts the past three seasons, 11 of those with Robert Saleh’s club this past season. He provides proven depth to the interior of the offensive front. What does that mean for Green?