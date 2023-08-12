Everything you need to know about 2023 Women’s World Cup Final
After four sensational quarterfinals, the final four is set with each team just two wins away from hoisting the most prestigious trophy in women’s international football. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.
For the first time since 2007, the Women’s World Cup final will not feature the United States WNT. This year marks the ninth World Cup final in women’s football, and the first that will occur following a competition that began with more than 24 teams.
Two out of the four teams remaining in the tournament have made an appearance at the pinnacle of women’s international football. The Netherlands earned a berth in final in France against the USWNT while Sweden took on Germany in 2003 for the world title. Neither nation managed to finish the job when given that opportunity.
Upon the final whistle on the day of the final, that country will become just the fifth to lift the World Cup in the women’s game. England, the defending European champions took home third place in 2015. Its semifinal opponent, Australia will feature in its first-ever World Cup semifinal on either the men’s or women’s side.
When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup final?
The 2023 Women’s World Cup final is scheduled for August 20, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EST. That is 12:00 p.m. CEST in Sweden and Spain, 8:00 p.m. AEDT in Australia, and 11:00 a.m. BST in England.
Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup final being held?
The match will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. It will be the first time a final on this stage of women’s football will be played in the month of August and in the Southern Hemisphere. The record attendance in that stadium is 114,714 during the 2000 Olympic closing ceremony.
In each match so far during this tournament in Stadium Australia, there has been more than 75,000 people in attendance. It is the same venue that England will compete against the co-hosts in the semifinals, and where the Matildas opened their World Cup campaign against the Republic of Ireland.
Where to find a 2023 Women’s World Cup final ticket?
Tickets to the tournament went on sale back in January. As of right now, every match left down under is sold out including the final. The only place to get a ticket is via re-sale. Currently, on StubHub, the lowest a ticket is going for is $120 with the most being listed at $420 in section 107 adjacent to the midfield. On Ticombe, the world’s No. 1 ticket marketplace, prices begin at $70 and go up to nearly $975. Most of these numbers are subject to change with the game quickly approaching.
How to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup final?
On August 20, 2023, FOX will have the broadcast in the United States with streaming options available with FuboTV (seven-day free trial).
The path to the Women’s World Cup final continues with the semifinals beginning on August 15 with Spain against Sweden in Auckland, New Zealand.