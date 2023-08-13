Alabama QB competition appears to have an early frontrunner
By John Buhler
There seems to be an early frontrunner to the Alabama starting quarterback job between Tyler Buchner, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson.
Nick Saban may not have to name his starting quarterback at Alabama just yet, but it appears that Jalen Milroe has separated from Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner during Crimson Tide fall camp.
Milroe played a little bit last year filling in for the injured Bryce Young. While Simpson may be more talented and Buchner may have a greater rapport with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees from their Notre Dame days, Milroe has electrifying potential. It is why I have always said he would end up being their guy in Week 1. However, he could potentially be usurped by either signal-caller.
How locked in is Milroe for this season? Just look at his mug in the team photo. Oh, he is so ready!
With 247Sports saying Milroe has gotten most of the first-team reps in camp, it has to be him.
I think the bigger question is how much rope will Saban be willing to give him during this season.
Alabama QB race: Jalen Milroe is separating from Tyler Buchner, Ty Simpson
To me, the longer this goes on, the better chance Buchner will have winning it. He may have the best connection with Rees, but I don’t know if that will necessarily be a good thing for the Crimson Tide, since Milroe and Simpson have been with the program for years. While Simpson could eventually beat out Milroe, he apparently needs to work on ball control and limit his turnovers.
The good news is Milroe seems to have separated himself at least initially. The bad news is I feel this quarterback competition is far from over and could potentially carry on well into the season. I expect all three will see meaningful snaps for the Crimson Tide this year. Having multiple quarterbacks is never a bad thing at the college level, but none seem ready to rock like Young did.
Ultimately, Alabama only really needs to name a quarterback before the critical non-conference game vs. Texas. We know who will be starting for the Longhorns: Quinn Ewers sans mullet. While he may not have it in him to slay college football’s evil empire this season, he gives the Longhorns quite the chance to pull it off. Perhaps Milroe or somebody else can match his epic game by then?
Competition will bring out the best in the Alabama quarterbacks, but a starter has to emerge soon.