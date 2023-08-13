Clippers projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
Los Angeles Clippers starting center: Ivica Zubac
The Clippers stole Ivica Zubac from the Lakers in the 2019 season, giving up Mike Muscala — and Zubac has been the Clippers’ starting center since then. Last season, he had the best year of his career where he averaged 10.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks (all career-bests) on 63 percent shooting from the floor.
As Zubac’s career with the Clippers has gone on, his minutes have increased year after year. But expect his minutes to be around what they were last year, around 28 minutes per game. On offense, Zubac is primarily a screen setter and threat in the pick-and-roll. He doesn’t have much of an outside game and that’s why he doesn’t play high minutes.
The most important aspect that Zubac brings is his defense. Zubac is one of two true big men from the Clippers and is by far their best rim protector and rebounder. With the majority of the Clippers roster being 6-foot-8 and under, Zubac’s rim protection is key to not giving an opposing team a highway lane to the rim.
Primary backup center: Mason Plumlee
Mason Plumlee was another midseason pickup for the Clippers and he was a big one. The Clippers got another center to play behind Zubac so they wouldn’t always have to play small quite as often. In his 23 games for the Clippers, Plumlee averaged 7.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, shooting 73 percent from the field and 77 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Plumlee is going to play the same role that he played last year with the Clippers. He is there to set screens, be a lob threat in the pick-and-roll, and rebound. As the other true big man for the Clippers, Plumlee is very important to the Clippers. He was one of their best defenders in those 23 games and the perfect backup behind Zubac.
Others who could receive minutes: Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum
With the Clippers being extremely deep, Robert Covington could play as a small forward, power forward or center. The times that he will be used as a center are obviously if the Clippers want to play small. Last season, he played in 48 games and averaged 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 45/40/75 while having a team-best 110 defensive rating. He is the perfect 3-and-D player.