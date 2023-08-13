3 Cowboys who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, one on verge of being cut
The Dallas Cowboys lost the preseason opener, but a few players did what they could to lock up a spot on the 53-man roster, though one player put his in jeopardy.
It’s a good thing preseason results are wholly unimportant because the Dallas Cowboys got off to a losing start on Saturday against the Jaguars. Of course, it’s good to note that virtually every Dallas starter didn’t touch the field against Jacksonville while Trevor Lawrence and Co. started the game. So to only take a 28-23 loss actually doesn’t look too bad in that context.
With that being said, the Cowboys saw a bit of a mixed bag overall from their backups who are trying to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. The offensive line depth looked shaky at best, only furthering the need to get Zack Martin back in the building. There was also a handful of untimely turnovers that you never want to see. But at the same time, some guys fighting for a job really impressed.
So with all of that in consideration, let’s take a look at three Cowboys who went out and grabbed a roster spot (or at least a better shot at one) but also one player who might be in trouble and in danger of getting cut.
Cowboys who earned roster spot No. 3: Juanyeh Thompson, S
The Cowboys safety room is one of the most entrenched position groups on the roster. Donovan Wilson, Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker all see frequent snaps for Dan Quinn’s defense and Israel Mukuamu, a 2021 sixth-round pick, continues to be good on special teams and frequently gets praised by the coaching staff for his progression.
Given that it’s likely that Dallas will try to only keep four safeties, there isn’t a ton of room for anyone to break into that group. However, 2022 UDFA signing Juanyeh Thompson is, at the very least, giving the coaching staff something to think about, particularly after his performance against the Jaguars.
Thompson made one of the biggest early plays, coming out on the Jaguars’ first drive and staying with his assignment in coverage as a play broke down, which led to a slightly errant throw from Lawrence that Thompson capitalized on with an interception.
That was a massive moment for the player trying to carve out a roster spot.
All told, the former UDFA signing finished the game with just one tackle but two pass defenses and the interception. He’s also been a player who has been making waves in training camp with similar types of plays. If he can keep that up, there will at least be a strong case for the defensive back depth to keep five safeties with the Georgia Tech product being one of them.