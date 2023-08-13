3 Cowboys who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, one on verge of being cut
Cowboys who earned roster spot No. 2: John Stephens Jr., TE
If you’ve been paying close attention to the buzz around Cowboys training camp, you’ve probably seen UDFA tight end John Stephens Jr. mentioned more than time or two.
Consistently throughout practices to this point, the former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns star has been making plays in the passing attack and has been a drumbeat ongoing throughout camp. But the big questions for him were whether or not he could crack the roster in a crowded tight end room and, more importantly, whether that would translate to the field in the preseason.
Suffice it to say that the latter question was answered on Saturday against the Jaguars.
Stephens ended up leading the Cowboys in receiving yards against Jacksonville, hauling in five of his seven targets on the night for 56 yards and one of the two Dallas receiving touchdowns on the night.
The big key for Stephens making the roster will be showing improvement as a blocker so that he can be utilized in non-passing situations, even as a depth piece. Having said that, the rookie has looked like a matchup problem in the passing attack, which could make him valuable for a group that is likely to piece things together at the position with Dalton Schultz’s departure.
Though he might not be a lock to make the 53-man, this was a greeat start that Stephens can build on in order to find his way onto the roster.