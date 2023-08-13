3 Cowboys who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, one on verge of being cut
Cowboys who earned roster spot No. 1: Deuce Vaughn, RB
Given that the Cowboys used a sixth-round pick on former Kansas State star Deuce Vaughn, it was always likely that he was going to make the 53-man roster. That became even more clear with the buzz coming out of practices in training camp that the diminutive back was more than making an impression with Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff.
But now we have even more proof that Vaughn isn’t just going to make the roster, but he’s going to be the top back off of the bench behind Tony Pollard with the way that the depth chart currently shakes out.
Vaughn was electric in every facet of the game throughout the matchup against the Jags. He led the team in rushing with eight carries for 50 yards, also punching one in for a score. Though he caught all three of his targets, he didn’t have much room and managed just six receiving yards, but he then showed his special teams ability with a 30-yard kick return.
Oh yeah, he also passed the eye test with runs like this.
Vaughn’s size and the shortcomings that result from that were the big factors working against him in the draft and, subsequently, projecting him as a pro. But anyone who saw him in college knew the dynamic playmaking he brings to the table.
Now, every Cowboys fan is fully aware of that too after seeing him in action. And if he continues to show out like this and gets opportunities behind the starting O-line, look out for the fireworks from the rookie.