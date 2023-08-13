3 Cowboys who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, one on verge of being cut
Cowboys on the verge of being cut: KaVontae Turpin, KR/WR
One of the biggest spark plugs from the 2022 season was return-man KaVontae Turpin really giving the Cowboys special teams a needed shot in the arm.
However, he’s also been in focus at the start of training camp because of the arrival of Deuce Vaughn. The rookie was a playmaker in the return game in college and, with a full roster that seems like it could be set at wide receiver without including Turpin for his special teams ability, the belief was that the veteran would have to make some more positive impressions for him to make the roster.
On one hand, Turpin did that offensively in the first preseason game of the year, making a play with a 15-yard reception on the one target he was able to catch out of two on the day. On the other hand, though, he committed one of the cardinal sins of the preseason, putting the pigskin on the turf.
Turpin coughed up a fumble in the first half on a punt return that ultimately put the Jags in great field position to set up their first touchdown of the game.
For a player who is already fighting for a roster spot, Turpin turning the ball over could be working against him heavily in terms of getting on the 53-man roster. With Vaughn and Rico Dowdle showcasing some of their own return ability in the loss to Jacksonville, having Turpin fumble could be one of the deciding factors for a decision that already has razor-thin margins as to who gets kept for special teams purposes.