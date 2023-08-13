Dirk Nowitzki completely roasted Mark Cuban in HOF speech
Dirk Nowitzki was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 12. He gave a stirring speech about his career, but made sure to roast Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in the process.
Dirk Nowitzki was the NBA’s original Unicorn. The 7-footer from Wurzburg, Germany played 21 years in the NBA, all with the Dallas Mavericks. He was a rare breed, one of the last superstars to commit their entire career to a single franchise.
Nowitzki embraced the city of Dallas from the very beginning and never let go. He averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 1,522 career games with 14 All-Stars, 12 All-NBAs, an MVP award, and a championship to show for it. Nowitzki won the Finals (and Finals MVP) in 2011 when he defeated LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and the infamous ‘Heatles’ of Miami. If ever there was a stage for Nowitzki to confirm his place in the hierarchy of all-time greats, that was it.
There will never be another Maverick who captures to adoration of the fanbase quite like Nowitzki. Part of why he stuck in Dallas so long was his relationship with owner Mark Cuban. The broader world knows Cuban as a businessman, that of Shark Tank fame, but you will struggle to find a business venture he is more personally invested in than the Mavs. He makes an effort to connect with players and his management has kept Dallas relevant for going on three decades.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, Nowitzki was finally inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. As he stood on the stage thanking family, friends, and teammates for their myriad contributions to his career, he made sure to carve out a section of his speech to thank Cuban with a solid burn.
It’s the perfect summation of Dirk, Cuban, and the relationship that defined two decades of Dallas basketball. Nowitzki clearly thinks the world of Cuban and the organization as a whole. Nowitzki has never shied away from good-natured humor. We’re talking about the star of Like Mike — the man is hilarious.
As we get the opportunity to reflect on Nowitzki and his legacy, it’s incredible to behold the sheer magnitude of his impact. He paved the way for Luka Doncic and European stars the league over. Nowitzki wasn’t the first European star, of course, but he completely changed how Euro players were perceived in the NBA. His blend of size and shooting touch was virtually unheard of in the early 2000s. He broke molds, revolutionized the game, and set the trend of ‘modern’ stretch bigs that still proliferates the league today.
What an absolute legend. Dirk was a no-doubt, first-ballot Hall of Famer and it’s great to see him finally get his moment. Hopefully a generation of spindly bigs will watch his tape and derive inspiration from his one-legged fades and balletic finishes.