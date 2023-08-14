Brewers relocation site has one destination that could actually please Wisconsin fans
If the Brewers relocation from Milwaukee has to happen, there’s one site for a new stadium that would keep the state of Wisconsin happy.
The Milwaukee Brewers may not be playing in Milwaukee much longer, at least if a recent report about relocation being explored is true.
The Brewers are apparently ready to look at relocation options as soon as this fall if they can’t get an agreement to use public funds on renovations for American Family Field.
While Charlotte and Nashville have already emerged as potential destinations, there’s a much more palatable solution if the city of Milwaukee doesn’t supply the renovation funding: Green Bay.
Green Bay is the perfect solution in the Brewers relocation puzzle
As it stands, this is probably all a negotiating tactic. You can float a report about a beloved team being relocated to put pressure on the city that would be left behind. You stand a better chance of getting the funding you need on an existing stadium, or a new stadium if that’s your plan, if the threat of relocation is on the table.
However, if the relocation idea starts to pick up steam, the Brewers and MLB would have to consider the idea of staying in the Wisconsin area. Instead of leaving the state completely, just move north to Green Bay, where a new stadium near Lambeau Field would only make the development of Titletown move valuable.
The Green Bay Brewers may not be the ideal outcome for fans in Milwaukee, but it would certainly be preferable to have the team move 100 miles rather than 500+ miles away.
The Brewers have played in Milwaukee since 1970 when the expansion Seattle Pilots were moved. Their original home was Milwaukee County Stadium. In 2001, they moved into American Family Field. After two decades of use, needed renovations include upgrades to the roof, outfield panels, concourse, bathrooms and club levels.
MLB has already seen the Athletics ditch Oakland for Las Vegas. Another relocation saga could be on the way.