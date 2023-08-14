Highest-paid NBA player on each team in 2023: Which teams are spending max contracts wisely?
Highest-paid player on the Dallas Mavericks in 2023: Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks via trade in the 2018 NBA draft and after just his rookie season he quickly rose to being a top-20 and now arguably top-5 player in the league.
Doncic is entering the second year of his rookie max extension and will make $40,064,220. This will be his first full season teaming up with Kyrie Irving and some are saying that Dallas is on the clock when it comes to Doncic.
If this season does not bring another deep postseason run, the Slovenian superstar could begin seeking pastures anew and put the Texas franchise in an incredibly difficult position.
Should Dallas have a successful season, Doncic will be at the core of it, and maybe even win MVP.
Highest-paid player on the Denver Nuggets in 2023: Nikola Jokic
Speaking of MVPs, NBA champion Nikola Jokic is set to make $47,607,350 as he and co-star, Jamal Murray, begin their quest to go back-to-back. Jokic is also one of two second-round picks on this list.
There’s not much to say about Jokic. He’s got two MVPs, aiming for his second championship, and is inarguably the best player in the NBA at the moment. He’s awesome, Denver will be awesome again, and as long as they’re healthy they should be title favorites.