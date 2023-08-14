MLB power rankings: Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers flex National League muscles
By Kevin Henry
MLB Power Rankings: 20. Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona finally snapped its 0-for-August streak by taking the final two games of a three-game weekend set against the San Diego Padres in Phoenix. The wins not only gave Arizona some hope it can recapture its first-half momentum, but was also a big blow to San Diego’s chance of getting to the postseason. Arizona starts the week in Colorado. Can the Snakes continue to build some momentum at a mile high?
MLB Power Rankings: 19. Cleveland Guardians
The Guardians start the week 4.5 games out of the AL Central lead and 8.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. Whichever way you look at it, Cleveland has to put something together in a hurry if it’s going to defend its division crown. Cleveland’s run differential is exactly zero for the season, which seems fitting for a team that seems to be stuck in neutral.
MLB Power Rankings: 18. San Diego Padres
That pre-deadline run that convinced A.J. Preller that this team should be buyers seems like such a mirage now. After losing both games in Seattle and two of three games to Arizona, San Diego now heads back to Petco Park for what seems like a last stand for any postseason chances. Baltimore, Arizona and Miami all pay a visit to San Diego this homestand, which feels like one that San Diego must dominate to get back in the postseason chase.
MLB Power Rankings: 17. New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole was cooking on the mound and the New York offense was clicking as well on Sunday, staking the Yankees to a 7-1 lead over the Miami Marlins in south Florida. However, by the time the game ended, Miami had stormed back for an 8-7 win. It’s a game the Yankees should not have lost, but disappointment has been a theme for New York all season. Look for the Yankees to be under the microscope plenty this week with three games at Atlanta and three in the Bronx against Boston.
MLB Power Rankings: 16. Boston Red Sox
Speaking of the Red Sox, an absolutely brutal schedule lies ahead as a 10-game road trip starts on Tuesday in Washington. Boston has road series against the Yankees and Astros before coming home to meet the Los Angeles Dodgers and Astros before the month concludes. Just 3.0 games back in the Wild Card, this stretch will determine if Boston is a serious postseason contender or not.