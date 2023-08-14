Are there more 50-point games in the NBA than ever?
There’s been an explosion in NBA scoring over the last several years, but how unprecedented and unique is this outburst in NBA history?
On the latest episode of Over and Back, Jason and Rich revisit one of their favorite topics: 50-point games in NBA and ABA history.
The focus this time is on the last four seasons, a timeframe which has seen 18% of all 50+ point games in league history take place.
They discuss this recent surge in scoring and several new 60-point games and additions to the 70-point game club, including Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard.
They also explore why there has been such a significant increase in 50-point games over the past few years, whether this trend is unprecedented, who is most likely to break the all-time 50-point game record, unlikely 50-point scorers over the last several seasons (Saddiq Bey!), notable recent high scoring, unbelievable streaks of scoring, and so much more.
