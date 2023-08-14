NFL Rumors: 3 running backs Dolphins need to sign after missing on Dalvin Cook
NFL Rumors: Miami Dolphins should sign Leonard Fournette
Leonard Fournette started nine of 16 appearances for Tampa Bay last season. The former No. 4 pick has spent the last three years lining up behind Tom Brady in the Buccaneers’ backfield. Now he’s looking for a new home. The Dolphins are right down the coast and could offer Fournette an appealing opportunity to carve out significant touches.
The 28-year-old has reached an inflection point in his career. Fournette has always been reliant on volume, which means there’s a lot of mileage on his body. He has never been the most efficient runner, but his 3.5 yards per carry last season was a concerning low point. He will need to adjust his approach and embrace a timeshare.
Miami has room to let Fournette get touches at the goal line and on first and second down, where he traditionally shines. That said, Fournette has made strides in recent years as a pass catcher. He caught 73 of 83 targets for a career-high 523 yards through the air last season, averaging 7.2 yards per catch. Fournette is unlikely to bump Mostert or Wilson out of regular touches, but his pass-catching ability does make a three-man timeshare more logistically feasible.
The Dolphins won’t furnish Fournette with a great offensive line, but Fournette has his share of experience operating behind shoddy o-lines. He’s a burly and physical runner who has made a living fighting through contact and making something out of nothing. He’s also a great veteran to have around Achane and Miami’s younger players. Fournette won the Super Bowl with Tampa in 2021 and knows what it takes to compete at the highest level.