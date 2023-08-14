NFL Rumors: 3 running backs Dolphins need to sign after missing on Dalvin Cook
NFL Rumors: Miami Dolphins should sign Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt began his career with a bang. He led the NFL in rushing as a rookie, accumulating 1,327 yards on the ground with Kansas City in 2017. After two productive years with the Chiefs, Hunt made his way to Cleveland. Hunt’s role changed with the Browns, who slotted him behind star rusher Nick Chubb.
Hunt has now spent the bulk of his career in the No. 2 role. And make no mistake, he has been a tremendous No. 2. He became a fantasy football icon because of his knack for siphoning touchdowns away from Chubb. In 2020, he stockpiled 1,145 yards from scrimmage and found pay dirt 11 times. Hunt is a versatile weapon, capable of gunning it up the middle or roasting the defense as a pass catcher.
The Dolphins would no doubt appreciate Hunt’s multi-faceted skill set. He’s easily the best back on the market, and the rusher who can most immediately challenge Mostert and Wilson for the top spot on Miami’s depth chart. It’s going to be a timeshare either way, but there’s a world in which Hunt is the most explosive playmaker in the Dolphins’ backfield.
That said, there are red flags too. Hunt averaged 3.8 yards per carry last season, the worst mark of his career. His touches plummeted compared to career norms and he conceded more airspace to Chubb than ever before. The Browns were dealing with Hunt’s unhappiness and complex roster decisions, but the 28-year-old has mileage on his knees and injuries on his ledger. The NFL marketplace is trending away from older backs. There’s a reason Hunt hasn’t been scooped up on a lucrative deal.
Miami should absolutely get into the Hunt chase. He has visited with the Saints, Vikings, and Colts, so expect a decision sooner than later. With Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook off the market, Hunt is next in line. The Dolphins can’t expect Hunt in prime form, but there is something to the idea of Hunt operating opposite Mostert and Wilson in a three-man rotation.