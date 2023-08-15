Cardinals rumors: Mozeliak dishes, Wainwright update, Goldschmidt moved
By Kevin Henry
St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Wainwright will get more chances to grab his 200th win
While the entire rotation has stumbled this season in St. Louis, one of the sharper falls has come from the veteran Wainwright, who began the season by singing the national anthem on Opening Day and in quest of his 200th career victory.
A season that began with such high hopes for both Wainwright and the Cardinals has dissolved, with the 41-year-old right-hander posting a 14.87 ERA over his last seven starts, allowing 53 hits in 23.0 innings of work, helping push his WHIP during that stretch to 2.87.
While he has been ineffective, Wainwright, who hasn’t posted a win since June 17, will get another start in his chase for the pitching milestone, thanks in part to Steven Matz going on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain. The absence of Matz on the mound will push Wainwright back into a starting role when the New York Mets visit Busch Stadium on Thursday night.
“He understands that he knows he’s got to do better,” Mozeliak told reporters. “He’s appreciated that he’s getting an opportunity but he understands that things could change.”