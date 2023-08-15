Dak Prescott responds to Ezekiel Elliott signing with the Patriots
By Kristen Wong
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott bid farewell to long-time teammate Ezekiel Elliott with a short message wishing the new Patriots back nothing but the best.
The Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott as a cap casualty candidate early this offseason, but there was also the looming possibility that the two would reunite. Now that Elliott has officially inked a deal with the New England Patriots, it’s time for Dallas to kiss its reunion hopes goodbye.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was one of the first to congratulate Elliott on securing his $6 million bag for the 2023 season.
In his Instagram story, Prescott re-shared the NFL’s post of Elliott in a Patriots uniform and added the caption, “Happy for you 15!!” along with a heart emoji.
Prescott and Elliott were both drafted by the Cowboys in 2016. Seven seasons and four playoff appearances later, the 28-year-old Elliott starts a new chapter of his career in New England while Prescott hopes to bring glory back to Dallas.
Last offseason, Prescott lost offensive tackle and one of his good friends La’el Collins, and now he’ll have to part ways with another partner-in-crime on the Cowboys offense.
Cowboys: Dak Prescott wishes Ezekiel Elliott the best
Back in March when Dallas released the two-time NFL rushing champ for cap space, Prescott told reporters how tough it was to imagine taking the field without Elliott, noting that the two “shared so many memories” and “grew up as men” within the Cowboys organization. Having spent the better part of a decade together, it’s no wonder Prescott is mourning the departure of Elliott.
For all anyone knows, Prescott is truly happy for his ex-teammate.
He’s also probably going through the natural stages of grief, as the faraway dream of a Zeke-Cowboys reunion has been popped.
In 2023, Elliott gets a blank slate in Foxboro, where he’ll sport No. 15 to pay homage to his Ohio State days; he’s also going with a retro haircut, ditching his long hair. It’s not like Elliott is leaving a gaping hole behind, though — Tony Pollard, hyped-up rookie Deuce Vaughn, and others are more than capable of dominating the backfield.
The Cowboys will host the Patriots on October 1 for the very first showdown between Elliott and his former team. Revenge game or happy homecoming? Take your pick.