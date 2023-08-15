Deshaun Watson’s joint practice is reason for Browns fans to worry
By Mark Powell
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to play his first full season since 2020, but training camp isn’t off to a flying start.
Deshaun Watson hasn’t exactly looked bad in preseason action thus far — of which the Browns have played two games — if only because he hasn’t received much time on the field. In practice, though, Watson has received positive reviews from his teammates.
Against rival competition, though, Watson has been outplayed by the likes of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. In this week’s joint practice against the Philadelphia Eagles, Watson has looked like anything but a former Pro Bowler against the defending NFC Champions.
To be fair to Watson, there are many quarterbacks who would look foolish against the Eagles secondary. However, most of the players didn’t reset the QB market.
Browns: Deshaun Watson throws three interceptions against Eagles
Watson didn’t exactly light it up towards the end of last season, when he was finally allowed back on the field after his suspension. Against the Eagles this week, Watson has thrown three interceptions to the same player.
Not to mention, one of Cleveland’s best offensive linemen got absolutely manhandled by Eagles rookie Jalen Carter on Tuesday.
Now, surely there are reasons for Cleveland fans to remain optimistic. But the Browns have had to wait a long time for a quarterback with the perceived talent of Watson. Given his off-field concerns, Cleveland checked their morality at the door in favor of what they assumed would be football greatness.
Anything but that should be considered a massive failure for management.
Cleveland is in one of the toughest divisions in football, the AFC North, which features All-Pro passers like Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. They should have an edge at the position over Kenny Pickett, though Cleveland lost to the Steelers late last season.
Browns fans can only be patient for so long.