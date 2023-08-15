Florida State appears to have made a decision on its ACC future
By John Buhler
From the looks of it, it seems as though Florida State will be staying in the ACC … for now.
With a critical deadline on Tuesday, Florida State appears to be sticking around in the ACC for the time being.
Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported on Monday afternoon that “Florida State [had] not scheduled a Board of Regents meeting for Tuesday, the deadline to notify the ACC if a team is leaving before [the] 2024 season.” The board would have to approve of any major changes. Thus, Florida State will remain a huge pillar in the ACC for the upcoming season, 2024, maybe beyond?
This is not much, but it is something, as a Florida State departure from the ACC would be seismic.
Let’s discuss if this is the right move for the Seminoles to make, or if they caved in way too soon…
Florida State seems to be sticking around in the ACC for the foreseeable future
This is absolutely the right call. Although the Seminoles did operate as an independent in football prior to joining the ACC in the early 1990s, that is playing with fire in the modern landscape of college football. If the Seminoles were to leave the conference they have been most closely associated with, it would need to come with a bid to join either the Big Ten or SEC, and that is it!
Although Florida State did its due diligence to see if it could raise venture capital to attempt to buy out of its grant of rights, it is going to take more than two to tango to get the ‘Noles out of the bad deal. The ACC may pat the doc and say stability is the way to go, especially once the Big 12 media rights deal expires, which would happen well before their league can get to the negotiating table…
Ultimately, Florida State cannot leave the ACC until somebody wants them to join their league, along with another school or three. If the ‘Noles were to bolt, odds are, they would be doing so alongside the likes of absolutely Clemson and possibly Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Those are the magnificent seven who will decide the ACC’s fate.
For now, we should be excited about FSU football being back and being in a league they can win.