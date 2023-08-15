Georgia: Kirby Smart got his bulletin board material from 3 AP poll voters
By John Buhler
You can thank the Associated Press for giving Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program all the bulletin board material they could ever hope for heading into this college football season.
The fact Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs did not receive all 63 first-place votes in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll is absolutely mind-boggling.
The Dawgs have lost precisely one game over the last two seasons. They avenged the 2021 SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama in the national title bout a few weeks later up in Indianapolis. Now they are riding a nation’s best 17-game winning streak as the two-time reigning national champions. Yet for some reason, three AP voters decide to not rank Georgia as their No. 1 team…
Do these dumb Big Ten homer voters even realize what they did by being this incredibly moronic?
Michigan received two of the 63 first-place votes, while its arch rival Ohio State received the other.
As if that was not enough, Brett McMurphy of The Action Network pointed out that 17 of the last 19 preseason No. 1 teams failed to win a national title. Only 2017 Alabama and 2004 USC pulled it off. He also mentioned the last program to rattle off an unprecedented three-peat was the good, ole Minnesota Golden Gophers from way back in 1934 to 1936. UGA has so much material now…
Look for Smart to suggest to his players that these three AP Top 25 voters, plus McMurphy, believe the Dawgs are 100 percent going 7-5. Every perceived slight is seen as personal at UGA.
Kirby Smart, Georgia have all the bulletin board material they could ever need
Let’s be real. Everyone is hunting them Dawgs now. That’s just the way it goes. Unfortunately for everyone out there who doesn’t bleed Red and Black like I do, who is going to beat them during the regular season, honestly? Having the Oklahoma game taken off the schedule in the non-conference by the SEC gives Georgia maybe upwards of three games where they could maybe fall.
At Tennessee is their toughest task. Other conference games vs. Kentucky, Ole Miss and South Carolina won’t be easy. However, there is a lot of Auburn, Florida, Missouri and Vanderbilt on their schedule. Factor in rebuilding Georgia Tech as their toughest foe in the non-conference, and how does this team not win the SEC East one last time and get to Atlanta unscathed at a perfect 12-0?
Frankly, I think Georgia’s toughest competition this year will be in either the SEC Championship or the final four-team College Football Playoff. Oh, they could lose to a worthy adversary like an Alabama, an LSU, a Michigan or an Ohio State, but it will not be until December before they could possibly take on any of them. For now, look for Smart to find new and creative ways to motivate.
Anything short of a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff will be seen as a huge failure.