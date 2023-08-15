NBA Rumors: 3 dark horse teams who should trade for 76ers’ James Harden
Dark horse James Harden trade destination: 2. Orlando Magic
The Magic would inevitably catch criticism for skipping steps, especially if Harden doesn’t emphatically embrace the partnership. Orlando is one of the youngest teams in the NBA, fresh off a 34-win season. Orlando’s front office has very patiently built up its cache of young talent. Blowing it up for Harden would be an unexpected pivot.
Thing is, the Magic wouldn’t have to ‘blow it up’ to get Harden. No matter how ardently Daryl Morey postures, the Sixers aren’t going to get top dollar back for an expiring Harden under the current circumstances. The Magic can offer a decent collection of immediate contributors, young prospects, and draft picks without completely devastating the young core.
Orlando should take interest in Harden because of his aforementioned ability to elevate teammates. Maxey’s leap to stardom coincided with Harden’s arrival; why can’t the same thing happen with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, both of whom are already better than Maxey?
The Magic should view the 33-year-old as a bridge to the future. He can connect the dots from lottery team to contender. The Magic wouldn’t win a title next season, but Harden can probably get them to the playoffs. Banchero’s efficiency would shoot through the roof, Wagner would get a ton of clean driving lanes, and Wendell Carter Jr. would vacuum up easy points at the rim. All while Harden puts up numbers, earns one last contract for an Orlando team with cap space to burn, and helps the Magic start winning games.
Harden has tricks to teach young guards like Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs. My sneaking suspicion is that any Harden trade would be built around Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris. Sending Fultz back to Philly is the perfect capstone for whatever we want to call the last decade of Sixers basketball.
The Magic get better, fast. You have to stop playing for lottery picks eventually. Banchero and Wagner are going to quickly climb the ladder of NBA stardom. It’s not like Harden would be soloing out there. This is probably mildly wishful thinking from Orlando’s perspective — Harden clearly wants a big market with established stars — but the fit is strong. Orlando needs a traditional point guard who can jack 3s. Few are better than Harden.