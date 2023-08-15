NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott debut, Vikings scary absence, Cowboys trade looming?
NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott sets debut with Patriots after new deal
With a little more than three weeks until the start of the NFL regular season, Ezekiel Elliott finally has a new home. On Monday, the longtime Cowboys star inked a one-year deal with the New England Patriots to fortify the running back room alongside Rhamondre Stevenson.
Bill Belichick landing the veteran running back and former Top 5 pick was always predictable. Not only has he long had an affinity for the use of short-yardage backs, which is what Zeke is at this point of his career, but Elliott’s well-regarded and top-tier pass blocking from the position was the surest way to Belichick’s heart.
Now the question becomes when Elliott will truly join the Patriots and make his debut for only the second team he’ll have played for in his NFL career. We have some answers on when that debut will be.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Tuesday that Zeke plans to head to New England the day after agreeing to his deal to officially sign. The running back will then join the Patriots on the flight to Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers, which the plan is for him to participate in.
Joining the team for joint practices, you have to believe that Elliott might see some work in the next preseason outing for New England, Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. ET against the Packers. That’s not yet been confirmed, but it’s certainly worth considering for when we’ll see Zeke make his on-field debut, not just putting on the pads for practice.