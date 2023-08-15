One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence Takes the Next Step
This one can get very interesting. Trevor Lawrence was expected to be a can’t-miss NFL prospect. As a quarterback coming out of Clemson, Lawrence was expected to be Patrick Mahomes on Day 1. He wasn’t, but we’re starting to understand that was likely Urban Meyer’s fault. We’ve seen some bad college-to-NFL transitions, but none is as bad as Meyer.
With Doug Pederson at the helm, Lawrence found his shine. It started terribly, and there was even chatter Pederson’s seat was getting a little warm in season one, but he turned the ship around, won the division, and he even performed a miracle in the playoffs. That experience will do wonderful things for Lawrence.
Lawrence will build on that experience. Ignore the obvious additions the Jaguars made (Calvin Ridley off suspension, re-signing Evan Engram, adding Tank Bigsby and D’Ernest Johnson to the running back room), but the season lies on the shoulders of Lawrence. If he does move into that next level of QB play, the Jaguars will be lifted alongside him.
Many are already putting Lawrence in that second tier of QB behind Mahomes, Allen, and Burrow. He has one successful season, but the reason for that success is why there’s optimism in north Florida. Can they win a Super Bowl? Like a lot of the middle-of-the-pack teams on this list, it just takes a little luck and the right players stepping up. No player on this entire list is as important as Trevor Lawrence.