One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Denver Broncos – Sean Payton
This one is pretty simple. The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton to save what was quickly looking like a sunk cost. Russell Wilson was AWFUL last season. We cannot emphasize it enough. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a drop in production like that. Now, Wilson is looking to bounce back, but for Denver to compete, it is more than that. Payton needs to have his touch on this entire organization.
Payton joined the Broncos in a surprise move this offseason. It was a surprise for one because the Broncos traded their only first-round pick to get him. It was also a surprise because many thought Payton would go for a team that felt closer to a championship. The Broncos don’t feel close, but maybe Payton disagrees.
We did consider this Broncos team a contender before last season. If Payton can get a really good season out of Wilson, can’t this team make the playoffs? Then, anything can happen. The Broncos could contend with Payton getting the most out of this team.
Payton hasn’t been great at avoiding bad headlines this season, getting into a weird cross-country argument with Aaron Rodgers about the previous regime. Now, he has to end those distractions. Maybe they were by design. It got us talking about what really went wrong in Denver last season. Is Payton enough of a change that he can bring this team from five wins to a playoff team? Seems unlikely, but it’s definitely not impossible.